Schneider Geospatial Acquires Bruce Harris & Associates

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) portfolio company Schneider Geospatial, LLC (“Schneider Geospatial” or the “Company”) acquired Bruce Harris & Associates, Inc. (“BHA”), a GIS consulting firm known for its deep land records expertise and hands-on delivery for local governments. The acquisition strengthens Schneider Geospatial’s ability to support parcel modernization initiatives that require both modern cloud technology and experienced execution.

Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, BHA specializes in parcel mapping, geodatabase design, GIS system integration and land records modernization for local governments nationwide. By bringing BHA into Schneider Geospatial, customers gain access to a broader team with proven experience delivering complex parcel programs while maintaining the service quality and accountability they expect.

“Local governments don’t just need better technology; they need confidence that complex work will be done correctly,” said Jeff Corns, CEO of Schneider Geospatial. “Integrating BHA into Schneider allows us to combine cloud-based parcel management with experienced, field-tested execution, helping customers move forward faster without sacrificing data quality or long-term stability.”

As part of the acquisition, the BHA team will join Schneider Geospatial and align with its product and customer success organizations. This expands capacity for high-complexity parcel work that requires disciplined project management, rigorous data standards and sustained post-implementation support.

“We’ve always focused on doing parcel work the right way and standing behind our customers,” said Bruce Harris, President of Bruce Harris & Associates. “Joining Schneider Geospatial gives our team greater scale and long-term stability, while allowing us to continue delivering the level of care and expertise our clients rely on.”

BHA marks the seventh add-on for the Company since ACP acquired Schneider Geospatial in June of 2022. Matt Iodice, Chris Jones, Brad Mundt and Andrew Foster worked alongside management on the transaction.

About Schneider Geospatial

Schneider Geospatial is one of the nation's largest providers of GIS-based SaaS solutions for Parcel Management, Permitting & Licensing and Asset Management in the GovTech Industry. Serving more than a thousand state and local governments, Schneider Geospatial combines modern cloud technology with experienced services to help customers maintain accurate data, improve operational efficiency and deliver trusted public services. For more information, visit schneidergis.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to help create shared success. ACP manages $1.8 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.

