Schellman Welcomes Head of Client Acquisition, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudsecurity–Tampa-based Schellman, a leading provider of cybersecurity attestation and compliance services, is pleased to announce that Jay Wager will join Schellman as Head of Client Acquisition. Wager is a seasoned business development professional with particular experience in high-end professional services firms. At Schellman, his responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership and revenue acceleration by expanding the firm’s presence in new geographies, developing new channels, and contributing to the company’s sales and business growth strategies.





“Jay is an outstanding addition to our Schellman team. With his blend of professional service and partnership experience, he knows what it takes to deliver client success,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman. “As Schellman continues its rapid growth and value creation for clients, Jay’s sales leadership and his strong background in building top-performing sales teams will continue to accelerate Schellman’s growth. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

“I am excited to join the Schellman team and help expand on the solid foundation developed over the last two decades. Schellman is perfectly positioned to help clients with many compliance initiatives that both improve customer experience and address the always-changing marketplace,” stated Wager.

“The service delivery leaders and I are very excited to work with Jay,” said Doug Barbin, managing principal and Chief Growth Officer for Schellman. “He will assume all responsibility for business development and will immediately begin work with the executive leadership team to chart out plans for growth and expansion of our services and business development capabilities.”

With 20+ years in professional services firms, Wager is a frequent presenter on developing trusted advisor relationships and was a Board Member and President of the Legal Marketing Association-New England. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Vermont.

About Schellman:

Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating as an alternative practice structure as Schellman & Company, LLC, a top 100 CPA firm, and Schellman Compliance, LLC, a globally accredited compliance assessment firm, we can offer clients services as a CPA firm, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and as one of the first CMMC Authorized C3PAOs. Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman’s professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman’s approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third-party assessor. For more information, please visit schellman.com.

