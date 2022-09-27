Schellman Appoints Andy Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tampa-based Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services, is strengthening its executive team with the appointment of Andy Goldstein as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. With his proven track record of driving growth and building high-performance finance teams, Goldstein will work closely with the rest of the company’s senior leadership team and report directly to Avani Desai, Schellman’s President & CEO.





“Andy is an incredibly talented finance executive and will be an invaluable addition to Schellman’s leadership team,” said Desai. “His deep knowledge of the technology industry combined with his experience scaling high-growth companies will be a huge asset to Schellman as we enter our next phase of expansion and further our mission to be the premier provider of compliance initiatives.”

“Schellman is a dynamic company with a robust portfolio of compliance services that feature a strong value proposition. I’m excited to join the organization at this pivotal inflection point in their transformation,” said Goldstein. “Schellman has positioned itself to be successful in the compliance assessment landscape through improving its delivery model and client experience while also delivering solid operating results. I look forward to working with the leadership team as we execute on the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead to drive sustainable value creation.”

Schellman’s new CFO brings more than 22 years of financial management experience to the firm, having previously held the CFO role for several private equity-sponsored portfolio companies in the broadcast technology, digital media, data and sports & entertainment industries. His experience includes time at The Switch, Infogroup, and Purch, and before that, he was CFO of the New Jersey Devils/Philadelphia 76ers/Prudential Center Arena. His appointment at Schellman comes as the firm launches many initiatives around value creation via M&A, international footprint, and automation.

A graduate of the University of Buffalo with a BS in Business Administration and Management, Goldstein’s hire also reflects the deep bench of talent Schellman has cultivated this past year, including new Chief Marketing Officer, Craig Kallin and new Chief People & Culture Officer, Bhavna Dave.

About Schellman:

Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating as an alternative practice structure as Schellman & Company, LLC, a top 100 CPA firm, and Schellman Compliance, LLC, a globally accredited compliance assessment firm, we can offer clients services as a CPA firm, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and as one of the first CMMC Authorized C3PAOs.

Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman’s professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman’s approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third-party assessor. For more information, please visit schellman.com.

