Schedule Engine Supports Carrier to Help Dealers Deliver Convenient, Reliable Customer Experience

LANCASTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Schedule Engine, a ServiceTitan company, and a leading provider of online booking for home and commercial services, announced a new collaboration with Carrier to make it easier for home service providers in North America to capture every customer opportunity, book more jobs and offer the right, industry-trained support when their customers need it most, all while maintaining control over their calendars, availability and marketing ROI. Carrier is part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Schedule Engine’s all-in-one scheduling platform for residential and commercial service providers will be available to Carrier’s global network of more than 2,000 Factory Authorized Dealers (FADs) at dedicated Carrier rates to support and grow their businesses.

Schedule Engine’s seamless integration capabilities make it possible to convert lead traffic generated through its online scheduling, live voice, and live chat services into real time job bookings. This collaboration will help Carrier dealers strengthen their businesses by supporting market competitiveness and growing their revenue through access to industry-leading solutions.

" As a world leader in heating and air conditioning, Carrier is focused on ensuring that our dealers have access to the latest digital capabilities to serve homeowners. Carrier is committed to delivering a premier digital experience for our channel partners," said Gundeep Singh, Executive Director - Digital and Analytics, Carrier. " We're pleased to be collaborating with Schedule Engine to offer a seamless lead booking experience that will help our dealers improve their win rate in the field."

Carrier dealers will be offered Schedule Engine’s full suite of solutions:

Online Scheduling: streamlines the booking process and helps customers book real appointments with less time, effort, and attention from their team.

streamlines the booking process and helps customers book real appointments with less time, effort, and attention from their team. Live Chat: industry-trained agents who can serve their website visitors and schedule real jobs on the spot to boost booking conversions and customer satisfaction.

industry-trained agents who can serve their website visitors and schedule real jobs on the spot to boost booking conversions and customer satisfaction. Live Voice: around-the-clock phone support from home service agents to help them serve more customers and seamlessly schedule jobs.

With always-on, responsive, and configurable solutions across all their customer engagement touchpoints, Carrier dealers can enjoy more booked jobs and new customers as they leverage Schedule Engine to grow their brand.

“This is an exciting day for Schedule Engine. Carrier is not only a world leader in high-technology heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions but is also highly committed to empowering dealers to grow their businesses by leveraging technology and the best software solutions in the industry,” said Vincent Payen, CEO of Schedule Engine. “ Through our collaboration, Carrier will help fuel the success of its dealers by making our industry-leading scheduling solution and live services readily available to them.”

Schedule Engine was recently acquired by ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades. The acquisition will increase investment in Schedule Engine’s technology and products, and bolster ServiceTitan's suite of technology solutions.

For more information on the benefits of this offering for Carrier dealers visit: https://www.scheduleengine.com/carrier.

About Schedule Engine

Schedule Engine, a ServiceTitan company, streamlines your booking process and allows you to capture every opportunity while providing a consistent customer experience that’s true to your brand. From online scheduling software to live voice and chat support, Schedule Engine ensures your customers receive a convenient, personalized experience. Designed to complement your existing field services management system, Schedule Engine can be quickly implemented without any internal training or process changes.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By delivering an integrated SaaS platform to the trades industry, ServiceTitan equips contractors with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

Contacts

Max Wertheimer



press@servicetitan.com