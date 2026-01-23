ScanSource to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results February 5, 2026

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading technology distributor uniquely positioned to address complex, converging technologies, announced today that it plans to release second quarter fiscal year 2026 results for the period ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, February 5, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.’s web site, www.scansource.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.scansource.com for 60 days.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading technology distributor uniquely positioned to address complex, converging technologies and to accelerate growth for channel partners across hardware, software as a service (SaaS), connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables channel partners to deliver converging solutions for their end users. ScanSource uses multiple sales models to offer technology solutions from leading suppliers of specialty technologies, connectivity and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2026 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #875 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

