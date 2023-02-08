Scan & Go Leader MishiPay Eliminates Checkout Lines in Space Adventure Exhibition

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Space Adventure Exhibition gift store goes cashierless with MishiPay! Dimona, the leading provider of gift store merchandise and souvenirs, is proud to announce the launch of MishiPay scan & go and self-checkout technology at its Space Adventure Exhibition gift store in Boston. With this innovative technology, customers can now experience a completely cashless shopping experience with no checkout lines or cashiers.





Space Adventure is committed to providing its customers with a seamless and convenient shopping experience. With MishiPay scan & go, customers can scan items as they add them to their cart, and checkout quickly and easily using their mobile device. The self-checkout system allows customers to scan and bag their items at their own pace, without the need for assistance from a cashier.

The new technology not only streamlines the shopping process but also provides a safer and more secure experience for both customers and staff. The store is also equipped with two self checkout kiosks to assist customers who can’t use their phone to checkout. MishiPay covers 100% of the store transactions

“We are excited to bring this new technology to our customers, and to lead the way in revolutionizing the shopping experience,” said Igor Blumberg – CTO. “Our goal is to make shopping as easy and enjoyable as possible, and this new technology helps us achieve that goal.”

“We’re excited to be a part of the future of retail with Dimona. More and more stores are shifting to a complete cashierless experience, eliminating queues and friction” said Mustafa Khanwala, Founder & CEO of MishiPay. “We’re confident that customers will love the convenience and speed of our scan & go and self checkout.”

MishiPay, has experienced rapid growth in the United Kingdom, Europe and USA working with more than 30 household brands. At the same time it has been funded by large VCs like Nauta Capital and American Express Ventures.

Visit Space Adventure in Boston to experience the future of shopping today. With MishiPay scan & go and self-checkout, customers can enjoy a faster, easier, and safer shopping experience, while still enjoying the amazing products and customer service that Space Adventure is known for.

