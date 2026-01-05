SC Media and CyberRisk Alliance Introduce the Inaugural Resilient CISO Award

Nominations Now Open for New Category Highlighting Cyber Resilience, the New Cybersecurity Strategic Imperative; Visionary CISO Honorees will be Celebrated at Special Event During RSAC 2026

SEATTLE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CISO--Absolute Security, an enterprise cyber resilience leader, with CyberRisk Alliance/SC Media, today introduced the Resilient CISO Award, a new category in the prestigious SC Awards program. This distinction will recognize Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) who are demonstrating success in leading strategies that not only defend their organizations against threats and risk but also stop downtime to rapidly restore operational continuity following security and software incidents that lead to costly and prolonged business disruptions. Absolute Security is the exclusive sponsor of this new award.

“ The SC Awards are a long-standing tradition that highlights leadership excellence across the cybersecurity industry,” said Christy Wyatt, President & CEO, Absolute Security. “ Visionary CISOs are expanding their roles beyond protection to champion business and cyber resilience. This new category acknowledges the importance of this advanced skill and the executive leaders at the forefront of this new and critical trend.”

Eligible Candidates

The Resilient CISO Award is open to CISOs from enterprises including early stage and mid-market companies, service providers, government agencies, and other organizations operating in North America (U.S. and Canada). A judging committee drawn from CyberRisk Alliance’s CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC) CISO community will review nominations. Judges will evaluate leadership impact, continuity and recovery outcomes, team and culture development, end-user and customer awareness, contributions to the broader ecosystem, and concrete cyber resilience initiatives.

Nominations Open

Nominations and judging panel applications are open now through January 26, 2026. Judging will take place February 9–27, 2026. Together, SC Media and exclusive award Sponsor Absolute Security will recognize honorees at a special event during RSAC 2026, Tuesday, March 24, and on the NASDAQ tower in Times Square, NYC. There is no cost to nominate—submit entries now: The SC Resilient CISO Awards

About SC Awards

Now in its 29th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious award program, recognizing and honoring outstanding innovations, organizations, and leaders that are advancing the practice of information security.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC Media’s SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly Podcast Network, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

About Absolute Security

Absolute Security is partnered with more than 28 of the world’s leading endpoint device manufacturers, embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices, trusted by thousands of global enterprise customers, and licensed across 16 million PC users. With the Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Platform integrated into their digital enterprise, customers ensure their mobile and hybrid workforces connect securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world and that business operations recover quickly following cyber disruptions and attacks. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

