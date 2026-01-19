SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2025 Distributions

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) ("SBA" or the "Company") today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2025 distributions. Stockholders should consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

SBA Communications Corporation Common Stock

CUSIP 78410G104

Ticker Symbol: SBAC

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

(per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share) Section

199A

Dividends (1)

(per share) 3/13/2025 3/27/2025 $1.11 $1.11 $1.11 5/22/2025 6/17/2025 $1.11 $1.11 $1.11 8/21/2025 9/18/2025 $1.11 $1.11 $1.11 11/13/2025 12/11/2025 $1.11 $1.11 $1.11 (1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2025, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

This press release will be available on our website at www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 46,000 communications sites throughout the Americas and in Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Louis Friend, CFA

VP, Finance & Capital Markets

561-322-7850

Maria Alexandra Velez

VP, Corporate Affairs

561-981-7352