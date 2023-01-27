SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) (“SBA” or the “Company”) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2022 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

SBA Communications Corporation Common Stock



CUSIP 78410G104



Ticker Symbol: SBAC

Record



Date Payment



Date Cash



Distribution



(per share) Ordinary



Taxable



Dividends



(per share) Section



199A



Dividends (1)



(per share) 3/10/2022 3/25/2022 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 5/19/2022 6/14/2022 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 8/25/2022 9/20/2022 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 11/17/2022 12/15/2022 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 (1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

This press release will be available on our website at www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA



Capital Markets



561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins



Media Relations



561-226-9431