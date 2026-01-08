S&B Announces Board Appointment and Transition

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SBEC--S&B, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, today announced the appointment of Randy Walker to its Board of Directors. Walker succeeds J.D. Slaughter, who is retiring from the board this month.

Walker brings more than 50 years of EPC industry experience to his role. He has held numerous executive positions throughout his career, including President and CEO at Saulsbury Industries, Chief Operations Officer at JMJ Associates Consulting LLC, Senior Vice President for North American Construction, and Vice President of S&B’s Power Group. As a board member, Walker will help guide the company’s strategy, governance and growth initiatives.

“We are proud to welcome Randy Walker to S&B’s Board of Directors,” said Stuart Spence, S&B’s Chair of the Board. “Randy’s experience in the EPC and power sectors will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and serve our customers.”

Slaughter has served on S&B’s Board and in executive leadership roles across the company for more than 28 years, continuing a family legacy that began with his grandfather, company co-founder James G. Slaughter Sr., and continued with his father and Board of Director member, James G. Slaughter, Jr. He has played a key role in shaping S&B’s governance and strategy and will remain active in industry leadership, including serving as a member of the Board of Directors for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Engineering Advisory Council at Texas A&M.

“We thank J.D. for his years of dedicated service to S&B and his commitment to advancing our industry,” said Jeff Sipes, S&B’s Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him well in his next chapter.”

For more information on S&B and its leadership team, visit www.sbec.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Carevich

Director of Marketing and Communications

kdcarevich@sbec.com

713.845.4269