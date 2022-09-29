<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Save Up to 60% Off Lenovo Computers During Semi-Annual Sale

di Business Wire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoppers who want the best discounts ahead of the holiday season can save big with up to 60% off select devices including laptops, workstations, and smart home devices during Lenovo’s Semi-Annual Sale. Beginning September 26 and running until October 16, Lenovo will offer weekend doorbuster deals.

Check lenovo.com to take advantage of discounts on Lenovo’s best-selling products. These offers are good while supplies last, so customers are urged to shop early for the best selection.

Below is a selection of the deals and promotions included in this year’s Semi-Annual Sale*:

New offers at 9 AM ET each Monday of the sale

Entire duration:

  • Up to 50% off ThinkPad Laptops
  • Up to 50% off ThinkPad mobile workstations
  • Up to 20% off Gaming PCs
  • Up to 25% off monitors
  • Select smart home devices up to 50% off
  • Up to 50% of PC accessories

Week of 9/26 at 9 AM:

  • 60% off ThinkPad X1 Yoga
  • Legion Gaming mouse at $18.99

Week of 10/3 at 9 AM:

  • 21% off Smart Tab M10
  • Legion gaming laptops starting under $2200

Week of 10/10 at 9 AM;

  • X1 Carbon Gen 10 at 50% off
  • Up to 26% off Legion Gaming
  • Lenovo Wireless Mouse at $12.99

“The Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale is one of our biggest sales of the year. It’s a great opportunity for shoppers to get Lenovo technology at a fraction of the standard retail price,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “With the holidays right around the corner, customers can stock up on gifts, or upgrade their devices for work, school, or play.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Contacts

Lisa Marie Ferrell, Lenovo

lferrell1@lenovo.com
Ph: +1 (919) 805-1919

