Saryu Nayyar Named Finalist in 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul CEO and cofounder Saryu Nayyar was named a Finalist in the Best Female Entrepreneur for Business Products (11 to 2,500 Employees) category in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, November 11. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

Saryu Nayyar is an entrepreneur, internationally recognized cybersecurity expert, author, speaker, and member of the Forbes Technology Council. She has held security product leadership roles at Oracle, Simeio, Sun Microsystems and Disney and was part of the founding team that created Vaau, an identity and access management startup that was acquired by Sun Microsystems (now Oracle) in 2008. Oracle now sells Vaau’s product under the name Oracle Identity Analytics. Saryu has more than 20 years of experience in the information security, identity and access management, IT risk and compliance, and security risk management sectors, including several years in senior positions at the technology security and risk management practice of Ernst & Young. She is passionate about building disruptive technologies and has several patents pending for behavior analytics, anomaly detection and dynamic risk scoring inventions.

“I’m honored to be a finalist for these awards,” said Saryu. “I have always worked to carve out space for women in cybersecurity and am gratified to see recognition of these efforts – I hope seeing all the winners and finalists will inspire other young women to enter the field.”

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 19th annual awards dinner and presentations in Las Vegas.

“In its 19th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a remarkable collection of outstanding nominations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We’re looking forward to recognizing the Stevie Award winners in Las Vegas in November.”

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-native Next-gen Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with Open XDR, Next Generation SIEM, UEBA, and Identity Analytics. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent, and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

