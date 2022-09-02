Sandrine Téran, Eutelsat’s Chief Financial Officer, to Step Down

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

The Chief Financial Officer of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL), Sandrine Téran, has announced her decision to step down by the end of November in order to pursue other professional endeavours. Sandrine Téran has been the Group’s CFO and a member of the Executive Committee since January 2017. During that time, she has implemented a strategy of financial discipline that has allowed to maximise cashflow generation and has enabled the company to seize new opportunities.

The recruitment process of a successor has already started. In the meantime, Sandrine will remain fully in charge.

Eva Berneke, Eutelsat’s Chief Executive Officer, comments: “I would like to thank Sandrine for all her accomplishments at the helm of the Financial Department of the Group. During the almost 6 years with Eutelsat, Sandrine has made a crucial contribution to the performance of the company. I have enjoyed working with Sandrine since my arrival as Eutelsat’s CEO and relying on her expertise and high professional standards, including very recently in the context of the Eutelsat – OneWeb combination. I wish her all the best in her future professional projects”.

About Eutelsat Communications



Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world’s leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

