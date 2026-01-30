Sandisk Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

News Summary
- Second quarter revenue was $3.03 billion, up 31% sequentially and above the guidance range, with GAAP net income reported at $803 million ($5.15 diluted net income per share). Second quarter Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $6.20.
- Datacenter revenue was up 64% sequentially, driven by strong adoption among AI infrastructure builders, semi-custom customers, and technology companies deploying AI at scale.
- Expect third quarter revenue to be in the range of $4.40 billion to $4.80 billion, with expected Non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be in the range of $12.00 to $14.00.
“This quarter’s performance underscores our agility in capitalizing on better product mix, accelerating enterprise SSD deployments, and strengthening market demand dynamics, all at a time when the critical role that our products play in powering AI and the world’s technology is being recognized,” said David Goeckeler, CEO, Sandisk. “Our structural reset to align supply with attractive, sustained demand positions us to drive disciplined growth and deliver industry-leading financial performance.”
Q2 2026 Financial Highlights
GAAP
Non-GAAP
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q/Q
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q/Q
Revenue
$3,025
$2,308
up 31%
$3,025
$2,308
up 31%
Gross Margin
50.9%
29.8%
up 21.1 ppt
51.1%
29.9%
up 21.2 ppt
Operating Expenses
$476
$511
down 7%
$413
$446
down 7%
Operating Income
$1,065
$176
up 505%
$1,133
$245
up 362%
Net Income
$803
$112
up 617%
$967
$181
up 434%
Diluted Net Income Per Share
$5.15
$0.75
up 587%
$6.20
$1.22
up 408%
GAAP
Non-GAAP
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Q2 2026
Q2 2025
Y/Y
Q2 2026
Q2 2025
Y/Y
Revenue
$3,025
$1,876
up 61%
$3,025
$1,876
up 61%
Gross Margin
50.9%
32.3%
up 18.6 ppt
51.1%
32.5%
up 18.6 ppt
Operating Expenses
$476
$411
up 16%
$413
$376
up 10%
Operating Income
$1,065
$195
up 446%
$1,133
$233
up 386%
Net Income
$803
$104
up 672%
$967
$178
up 443%
Diluted Net Income Per Share
$5.15
$0.72
up 615%
$6.20
$1.23
up 404%
End Market Summary
Revenue ($ in millions)
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q/Q
Q2 2025
Y/Y
Datacenter
$440
$269
up 64%
$250
up 76%
Edge
$1,678
$1,387
up 21%
$1,028
up 63%
Consumer
$907
$652
up 39%
$598
up 52%
Total Revenue
$3,025
$2,308
up 31%
$1,876
up 61%
Business Outlook for Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026
(in millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP(1)
Non-GAAP(1)
Revenue
$4,400 to $4,800
$4,400 to $4,800
Gross Margin
64.9% to 66.9%
65.0% to 67.0%
Operating Expenses
$496 to $532
$450 to $470
Interest and Other Expense, Net
$23 to $28
$25 to $30
Tax Expense (2)
N/A
$325 to $375
Diluted Net Income Per Share
N/A
$12.00 to $14.00
Diluted Shares Outstanding
~157
~157
(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense and expense for short-term incentives granted in connection with the separation, totaling approximately $3 million to $5 million. The Company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense and expense for short-term incentives granted in connection with the separation, totaling approximately $46 million to $62 million . The Company’s Non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net guidance excludes the accretion of the present value discount on consideration receivable from the sale of an interest in a subsidiary, totaling approximately $2 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance excludes these items totaling $47 million to $65 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the Company excludes from its Non-GAAP diluted net income per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, interest and other expenses, net and diluted net income per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.
(2) Non-GAAP tax expense is determined based on a Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax expense may differ from our GAAP tax expense (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income or loss; (ii) due to the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax expense for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.
Basis of Presentation
On February 21, 2025, Sandisk Corporation (the “Company”) completed its separation from Western Digital Corporation (“WDC”) and became a standalone publicly traded company.
The Company’s financial and operating results after the separation are presented on a consolidated basis. For periods prior to the separation, the Company’s historical combined financial statements were prepared on a carve-out basis and were derived from WDC’s consolidated financial statements and accounting records and prepared as if the Company existed on a standalone basis. The financial statements for all periods presented, including the historical results of the Company prior to February 21, 2025, are now referred to as “Consolidated Financial Statements” and have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
Investor Communications
SANDISK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions; except par value, unaudited)
January 2,
June 27,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,539
$
1,481
Accounts receivable, net
1,239
1,068
Inventories
1,970
2,079
Income tax receivable
45
66
Other current assets
357
392
Total current assets
5,150
5,086
Property, plant and equipment, net
631
619
Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures
677
654
Goodwill
4,995
4,999
Deferred tax assets
62
58
Income tax receivable, non-current
98
80
Other non-current assets
1,385
1,489
Total assets
$
12,998
$
12,985
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
436
$
366
Accounts payable to related parties
433
400
Accrued expenses
393
425
Accrued compensation
273
173
Income tax payable
99
43
Current portion of long-term debt
20
20
Total current liabilities
1,654
1,427
Deferred tax liabilities
22
17
Long-term debt
583
1,829
Other liabilities
526
496
Total liabilities
2,785
3,769
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 10, 11, 14 and 15)
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized — 450 shares; issued and outstanding — 148 shares and 146 shares, respectively
$
1
$
1
Additional paid-in capital
11,336
11,248
Accumulated deficit
(869
)
(1,784
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(255
)
(249
)
Total shareholders’ equity
10,213
9,216
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
12,998
$
12,985
SANDISK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 2,
December 27,
January 2,
December 27,
Revenue, net
$
3,025
$
1,876
$
5,333
$
3,759
Cost of revenue
1,484
1,270
3,105
2,427
Gross profit
1,541
606
2,228
1,332
Operating expenses:
Research and development
327
279
643
562
Selling, general and administrative
139
142
318
272
Business separation costs
9
21
18
41
Employee termination and other
1
3
(2
)
5
(Gain) loss on business divestiture
—
(34
)
10
(34
)
Total operating expenses
476
411
987
846
Operating income
1,065
195
1,241
486
Interest and other expense:
Interest income
12
2
28
5
Interest expense
(25
)
(4
)
(65
)
(6
)
Other expense, net
(115
)
(20
)
(143
)
(45
)
Total interest and other expense, net
(128
)
(22
)
(180
)
(46
)
Income before taxes
937
173
1,061
440
Income tax expense
134
69
146
125
Net income
$
803
$
104
$
915
$
315
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
5.46
$
0.72
$
6.27
$
2.17
Diluted
$
5.15
$
0.72
$
6.02
$
2.17
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
147
145
146
145
Diluted
156
145
152
145
SANDISK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 2,
December 27,
January 2,
December 27,
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
803
$
104
$
915
$
315
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operations:
Depreciation and amortization
38
36
74
90
Stock-based compensation
58
48
111
89
Deferred income taxes
(13
)
28
(10
)
23
Gain on disposal of assets
—
(1
)
—
(1
)
Impairment of cost method investments
5
1
5
1
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
19
3
20
(5
)
(Gain) loss on sale of business divestiture
—
(34
)
10
(34
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
3
—
5
—
Equity loss in investees, net of dividends received
19
49
46
59
Gain on sale of investments
(9
)
—
(9
)
—
Other non-cash operating activities, net
33
4
27
10
Settlement of accrued interest on Notes due to Western Digital Corporation
—
—
—
(96
)
Changes in:
Accounts receivable, net
(46
)
133
(171
)
31
Inventories
(63
)
(103
)
109
(252
)
Accounts payable
45
24
75
57
Accounts payable to related parties
(53
)
(93
)
33
(54
)
Accrued expenses
5
185
(38
)
13
Accrued compensation
65
19
100
6
Other assets and liabilities, net
110
(308
)
205
(288
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,019
95
1,507
(36
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(39
)
(48
)
(89
)
(115
)
Proceeds from dispositions of business
—
191
25
191
Notes receivable issuances to Flash Ventures
(169
)
(252
)
(256
)
(266
)
Notes receivable proceeds from Flash Ventures
32
120
129
182
Distributions from Flash Ventures
—
176
—
176
Strategic investments and other, net
11
1
11
1
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(165
)
188
(180
)
169
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of stock under employee stock plans
24
—
24
—
Taxes paid on vested stock awards under employee stock plans
(32
)
—
(47
)
—
Repayment of debt
(750
)
—
(1,250
)
—
Proceeds from borrowings on Notes due to Western Digital Corporation
—
550
—
550
Proceeds from principal repayments on Notes due from Western Digital Corporation
—
—
—
101
Repayments of principal on Notes due to Western Digital Corporation
—
—
—
(76
)
Transfers to Western Digital Corporation
—
(420
)
—
(231
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(758
)
130
(1,273
)
344
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1
(2
)
4
(1
)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale
—
71
—
—
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
97
482
58
476
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
1,442
322
1,481
328
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,539
$
804
$
1,539
$
804
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
14
$
1
$
62
$
99
Cash received for interest
12
1
28
2
Cash paid for income taxes
53
—
92
—
Non-cash transfers of:
Notes due to (from) Western Digital Corporation
—
295
—
673
Other assets and liabilities, net, from Western Digital Corporation
—
38
—
44
Property, plant and equipment from Western Digital Corporation
—
22
—
25
Tax balances to Western Digital Corporation
—
(21
)
—
(14
)
SANDISK CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 2,
October 3,
December 27,
January 2,
December 27,
GAAP gross profit
$
1,541
$
687
$
606
$
2,228
$
1,332
Stock-based compensation expense
5
4
3
9
9
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
1,546
$
691
$
609
$
2,237
$
1,341
GAAP operating expenses
$
476
$
511
$
411
$
987
$
846
Stock-based compensation expense
(53
)
(49
)
(45
)
(102
)
(80
)
Business separation costs
(9
)
(9
)
(21
)
(18
)
(41
)
Employee termination and other
(1
)
3
(3
)
2
(5
)
(Loss) gain on business divestiture
—
(10
)
34
(10
)
34
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
413
$
446
$
376
$
859
$
754
GAAP operating income
$
1,065
$
176
$
195
$
1,241
$
486
Gross profit adjustments
5
4
3
9
9
Operating expense adjustments
63
65
35
128
92
Non-GAAP operating income
$
1,133
$
245
$
233
$
1,378
$
587
GAAP interest and other expense, net
$
(128
)
$
(52
)
$
(22
)
$
(180
)
$
(46
)
Other, net
94
10
(4
)
104
(4
)
Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net
$
(34
)
$
(42
)
$
(26
)
$
(76
)
$
(50
)
GAAP income tax expense
$
134
$
12
$
69
$
146
$
125
Income tax adjustments
(2
)
10
(40
)
8
(29
)
Non-GAAP income tax expense
$
132
$
22
$
29
$
154
$
96
SANDISK CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 2,
October 3,
December 27,
January 2,
December 27,
GAAP net income
$
803
$
112
$
104
$
915
$
315
Stock-based compensation expense
58
53
48
111
89
Business separation costs
9
9
21
18
41
Employee termination and other
1
(3
)
3
(2
)
5
(Gain) loss on business divestiture
—
10
(34
)
10
(34
)
Other, net
94
10
(4
)
104
(4
)
Income tax adjustments
2
(10
)
40
(8
)
29
Non-GAAP net income
$
967
$
181
$
178
$
1,148
$
441
Diluted net income per share
GAAP
$
5.15
$
0.75
$
0.72
$
6.02
$
2.17
Non-GAAP
$
6.20
$
1.22
$
1.23
$
7.55
$
3.04
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding:
GAAP
156
149
145
152
145
Non-GAAP
156
149
145
152
145
Cash flows
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
$
1,019
$
488
$
95
$
1,507
$
(36
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net
(39
)
(50
)
(48
)
(89
)
(115
)
Free cash flow
980
438
47
1,418
(151
)
Activity related to Flash Ventures, net
(137
)
10
44
(127
)
92
Adjusted free cash flow
$
843
$
448
$
91
$
1,291
$
(59
)
To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the table above sets forth Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income; Non-GAAP diluted net income per share; Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding; Free cash flow; and Adjusted free cash flow (collectively, the “Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the Company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the Company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains, and losses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, business separation costs, employee termination and other, (gain) loss on business divestiture, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments. The Company believes these measures, along with the related reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the Company’s results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the Company’s performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.
As described above, the Company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:
Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the Company’s control, the Company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of the business over time and compare it against the Company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.
