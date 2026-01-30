Sandisk Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

News Summary

Second quarter revenue was $3.03 billion, up 31% sequentially and above the guidance range, with GAAP net income reported at $803 million ($5.15 diluted net income per share). Second quarter Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $6.20.

Datacenter revenue was up 64% sequentially, driven by strong adoption among AI infrastructure builders, semi-custom customers, and technology companies deploying AI at scale.

Expect third quarter revenue to be in the range of $4.40 billion to $4.80 billion, with expected Non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be in the range of $12.00 to $14.00.

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandisk Corporation (Nasdaq: SNDK) today reported fiscal second quarter financial results.

“This quarter’s performance underscores our agility in capitalizing on better product mix, accelerating enterprise SSD deployments, and strengthening market demand dynamics, all at a time when the critical role that our products play in powering AI and the world’s technology is being recognized,” said David Goeckeler, CEO, Sandisk. “Our structural reset to align supply with attractive, sustained demand positions us to drive disciplined growth and deliver industry-leading financial performance.”

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q/Q Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q/Q Revenue $3,025 $2,308 up 31% $3,025 $2,308 up 31% Gross Margin 50.9% 29.8% up 21.1 ppt 51.1% 29.9% up 21.2 ppt Operating Expenses $476 $511 down 7% $413 $446 down 7% Operating Income $1,065 $176 up 505% $1,133 $245 up 362% Net Income $803 $112 up 617% $967 $181 up 434% Diluted Net Income Per Share $5.15 $0.75 up 587% $6.20 $1.22 up 408%

GAAP Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Y/Y Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Y/Y Revenue $3,025 $1,876 up 61% $3,025 $1,876 up 61% Gross Margin 50.9% 32.3% up 18.6 ppt 51.1% 32.5% up 18.6 ppt Operating Expenses $476 $411 up 16% $413 $376 up 10% Operating Income $1,065 $195 up 446% $1,133 $233 up 386% Net Income $803 $104 up 672% $967 $178 up 443% Diluted Net Income Per Share $5.15 $0.72 up 615% $6.20 $1.23 up 404%

End Market Summary

Revenue ($ in millions) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q/Q Q2 2025 Y/Y Datacenter $440 $269 up 64% $250 up 76% Edge $1,678 $1,387 up 21% $1,028 up 63% Consumer $907 $652 up 39% $598 up 52% Total Revenue $3,025 $2,308 up 31% $1,876 up 61%

Additional details can be found within the Company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.sandisk.com.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026

(in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue $4,400 to $4,800 $4,400 to $4,800 Gross Margin 64.9% to 66.9% 65.0% to 67.0% Operating Expenses $496 to $532 $450 to $470 Interest and Other Expense, Net $23 to $28 $25 to $30 Tax Expense (2) N/A $325 to $375 Diluted Net Income Per Share N/A $12.00 to $14.00 Diluted Shares Outstanding ~157 ~157

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense and expense for short-term incentives granted in connection with the separation, totaling approximately $3 million to $5 million. The Company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense and expense for short-term incentives granted in connection with the separation, totaling approximately $46 million to $62 million . The Company’s Non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net guidance excludes the accretion of the present value discount on consideration receivable from the sale of an interest in a subsidiary, totaling approximately $2 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance excludes these items totaling $47 million to $65 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the Company excludes from its Non-GAAP diluted net income per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, interest and other expenses, net and diluted net income per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) Non-GAAP tax expense is determined based on a Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax expense may differ from our GAAP tax expense (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income or loss; (ii) due to the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax expense for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.

Basis of Presentation

On February 21, 2025, Sandisk Corporation (the “Company”) completed its separation from Western Digital Corporation (“WDC”) and became a standalone publicly traded company.

The Company’s financial and operating results after the separation are presented on a consolidated basis. For periods prior to the separation, the Company’s historical combined financial statements were prepared on a carve-out basis and were derived from WDC’s consolidated financial statements and accounting records and prepared as if the Company existed on a standalone basis. The financial statements for all periods presented, including the historical results of the Company prior to February 21, 2025, are now referred to as “Consolidated Financial Statements” and have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the Company’s business outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.sandisk.com.

About Sandisk

Sandisk is a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash technology. With a differentiated innovation engine driving advancements in storage and semiconductor technologies, our broad and ever-expanding portfolio delivers powerful flash storage solutions for everyone from students, gamers and home offices, to the largest enterprises and public clouds to capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Our solutions include a broad range of solid state drives, embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus drives, and wafers and components. Learn more about Sandisk at www.Sandisk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for: the Company’s business outlook and operational and financial performance for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 and beyond; the Company’s ability to capitalize on improved product mix, accelerating enterprise SSD deployments, and strengthening market demand dynamics; the strategic importance of the Company’s products in powering global technology infrastructure; the effectiveness of actions taken to align supply with sustained, attractive demand; the Company’s expectations for growth; and the Company’s ability to deliver industry-leading financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements. The financial results for the Company’s fiscal second quarter ended January 2, 2026 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. Actual results when disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q may differ from these results as a result of the completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q. Other key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: adverse changes in global or regional economic conditions, including the impact of evolving trade policies, tariff regimes and trade wars; volatility in demand for the Company’s products; pricing trends and fluctuations in average selling prices; inflation; changes in interest rates and a potential economic recession; future responses to and effects of global health crises; the impact of business and market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the Company’s development and introduction of products based on new technologies and management of technology transitions; risks associated with strategic initiatives, including restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, cost saving measures and joint ventures; risks related to product defects; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; our reliance on strategic relationships with key partners, including Kioxia Corporation; the attraction, retention and development of skilled management and technical talent; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in our business operations; the Company’s level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to the Company’s relationships with key customers or consolidation among our customer base; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; our reliance on intellectual property; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements; future material impairments in the value of our goodwill and other long-lived assets; our ability to achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation from WDC; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

SANDISK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; except par value, unaudited) January 2,

2026 June 27,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,539 $ 1,481 Accounts receivable, net 1,239 1,068 Inventories 1,970 2,079 Income tax receivable 45 66 Other current assets 357 392 Total current assets 5,150 5,086 Property, plant and equipment, net 631 619 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 677 654 Goodwill 4,995 4,999 Deferred tax assets 62 58 Income tax receivable, non-current 98 80 Other non-current assets 1,385 1,489 Total assets $ 12,998 $ 12,985 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 436 $ 366 Accounts payable to related parties 433 400 Accrued expenses 393 425 Accrued compensation 273 173 Income tax payable 99 43 Current portion of long-term debt 20 20 Total current liabilities 1,654 1,427 Deferred tax liabilities 22 17 Long-term debt 583 1,829 Other liabilities 526 496 Total liabilities 2,785 3,769 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 10, 11, 14 and 15) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized — 450 shares; issued and outstanding — 148 shares and 146 shares, respectively $ 1 $ 1 Additional paid-in capital 11,336 11,248 Accumulated deficit (869 ) (1,784 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (255 ) (249 ) Total shareholders’ equity 10,213 9,216 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 12,998 $ 12,985

SANDISK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 Revenue, net $ 3,025 $ 1,876 $ 5,333 $ 3,759 Cost of revenue 1,484 1,270 3,105 2,427 Gross profit 1,541 606 2,228 1,332 Operating expenses: Research and development 327 279 643 562 Selling, general and administrative 139 142 318 272 Business separation costs 9 21 18 41 Employee termination and other 1 3 (2 ) 5 (Gain) loss on business divestiture — (34 ) 10 (34 ) Total operating expenses 476 411 987 846 Operating income 1,065 195 1,241 486 Interest and other expense: Interest income 12 2 28 5 Interest expense (25 ) (4 ) (65 ) (6 ) Other expense, net (115 ) (20 ) (143 ) (45 ) Total interest and other expense, net (128 ) (22 ) (180 ) (46 ) Income before taxes 937 173 1,061 440 Income tax expense 134 69 146 125 Net income $ 803 $ 104 $ 915 $ 315 Net income per common share: Basic $ 5.46 $ 0.72 $ 6.27 $ 2.17 Diluted $ 5.15 $ 0.72 $ 6.02 $ 2.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 147 145 146 145 Diluted 156 145 152 145

SANDISK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 803 $ 104 $ 915 $ 315 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization 38 36 74 90 Stock-based compensation 58 48 111 89 Deferred income taxes (13 ) 28 (10 ) 23 Gain on disposal of assets — (1 ) — (1 ) Impairment of cost method investments 5 1 5 1 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 19 3 20 (5 ) (Gain) loss on sale of business divestiture — (34 ) 10 (34 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 3 — 5 — Equity loss in investees, net of dividends received 19 49 46 59 Gain on sale of investments (9 ) — (9 ) — Other non-cash operating activities, net 33 4 27 10 Settlement of accrued interest on Notes due to Western Digital Corporation — — — (96 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable, net (46 ) 133 (171 ) 31 Inventories (63 ) (103 ) 109 (252 ) Accounts payable 45 24 75 57 Accounts payable to related parties (53 ) (93 ) 33 (54 ) Accrued expenses 5 185 (38 ) 13 Accrued compensation 65 19 100 6 Other assets and liabilities, net 110 (308 ) 205 (288 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,019 95 1,507 (36 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (39 ) (48 ) (89 ) (115 ) Proceeds from dispositions of business — 191 25 191 Notes receivable issuances to Flash Ventures (169 ) (252 ) (256 ) (266 ) Notes receivable proceeds from Flash Ventures 32 120 129 182 Distributions from Flash Ventures — 176 — 176 Strategic investments and other, net 11 1 11 1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (165 ) 188 (180 ) 169 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of stock under employee stock plans 24 — 24 — Taxes paid on vested stock awards under employee stock plans (32 ) — (47 ) — Repayment of debt (750 ) — (1,250 ) — Proceeds from borrowings on Notes due to Western Digital Corporation — 550 — 550 Proceeds from principal repayments on Notes due from Western Digital Corporation — — — 101 Repayments of principal on Notes due to Western Digital Corporation — — — (76 ) Transfers to Western Digital Corporation — (420 ) — (231 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (758 ) 130 (1,273 ) 344 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1 (2 ) 4 (1 ) Changes in cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale — 71 — — Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 97 482 58 476 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,442 322 1,481 328 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,539 $ 804 $ 1,539 $ 804 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 14 $ 1 $ 62 $ 99 Cash received for interest 12 1 28 2 Cash paid for income taxes 53 — 92 — Non-cash transfers of: Notes due to (from) Western Digital Corporation — 295 — 673 Other assets and liabilities, net, from Western Digital Corporation — 38 — 44 Property, plant and equipment from Western Digital Corporation — 22 — 25 Tax balances to Western Digital Corporation — (21 ) — (14 )

SANDISK CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2,

2026 October 3,

2025 December 27,

2024 January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 GAAP gross profit $ 1,541 $ 687 $ 606 $ 2,228 $ 1,332 Stock-based compensation expense 5 4 3 9 9 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,546 $ 691 $ 609 $ 2,237 $ 1,341 GAAP operating expenses $ 476 $ 511 $ 411 $ 987 $ 846 Stock-based compensation expense (53 ) (49 ) (45 ) (102 ) (80 ) Business separation costs (9 ) (9 ) (21 ) (18 ) (41 ) Employee termination and other (1 ) 3 (3 ) 2 (5 ) (Loss) gain on business divestiture — (10 ) 34 (10 ) 34 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 413 $ 446 $ 376 $ 859 $ 754 GAAP operating income $ 1,065 $ 176 $ 195 $ 1,241 $ 486 Gross profit adjustments 5 4 3 9 9 Operating expense adjustments 63 65 35 128 92 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,133 $ 245 $ 233 $ 1,378 $ 587 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (128 ) $ (52 ) $ (22 ) $ (180 ) $ (46 ) Other, net 94 10 (4 ) 104 (4 ) Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (34 ) $ (42 ) $ (26 ) $ (76 ) $ (50 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 134 $ 12 $ 69 $ 146 $ 125 Income tax adjustments (2 ) 10 (40 ) 8 (29 ) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 132 $ 22 $ 29 $ 154 $ 96

SANDISK CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2,

2026 October 3,

2025 December 27,

2024 January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 GAAP net income $ 803 $ 112 $ 104 $ 915 $ 315 Stock-based compensation expense 58 53 48 111 89 Business separation costs 9 9 21 18 41 Employee termination and other 1 (3 ) 3 (2 ) 5 (Gain) loss on business divestiture — 10 (34 ) 10 (34 ) Other, net 94 10 (4 ) 104 (4 ) Income tax adjustments 2 (10 ) 40 (8 ) 29 Non-GAAP net income $ 967 $ 181 $ 178 $ 1,148 $ 441 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 5.15 $ 0.75 $ 0.72 $ 6.02 $ 2.17 Non-GAAP $ 6.20 $ 1.22 $ 1.23 $ 7.55 $ 3.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 156 149 145 152 145 Non-GAAP 156 149 145 152 145 Cash flows Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,019 $ 488 $ 95 $ 1,507 $ (36 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (39 ) (50 ) (48 ) (89 ) (115 ) Free cash flow 980 438 47 1,418 (151 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net (137 ) 10 44 (127 ) 92 Adjusted free cash flow $ 843 $ 448 $ 91 $ 1,291 $ (59 )

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the table above sets forth Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income; Non-GAAP diluted net income per share; Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding; Free cash flow; and Adjusted free cash flow (collectively, the “Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the Company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the Company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains, and losses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, business separation costs, employee termination and other, (gain) loss on business divestiture, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments. The Company believes these measures, along with the related reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the Company’s results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the Company’s performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the Company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the Company’s control, the Company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of the business over time and compare it against the Company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.

