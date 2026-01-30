Sandisk Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

di
Business Wire
-

News Summary



  • Second quarter revenue was $3.03 billion, up 31% sequentially and above the guidance range, with GAAP net income reported at $803 million ($5.15 diluted net income per share). Second quarter Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $6.20.
  • Datacenter revenue was up 64% sequentially, driven by strong adoption among AI infrastructure builders, semi-custom customers, and technology companies deploying AI at scale.
  • Expect third quarter revenue to be in the range of $4.40 billion to $4.80 billion, with expected Non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be in the range of $12.00 to $14.00.

 

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandisk Corporation (Nasdaq: SNDK) today reported fiscal second quarter financial results.

“This quarter’s performance underscores our agility in capitalizing on better product mix, accelerating enterprise SSD deployments, and strengthening market demand dynamics, all at a time when the critical role that our products play in powering AI and the world’s technology is being recognized,” said David Goeckeler, CEO, Sandisk. “Our structural reset to align supply with attractive, sustained demand positions us to drive disciplined growth and deliver industry-leading financial performance.”

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Q2 2026

 

Q1 2026

 

Q/Q

 

Q2 2026

 

Q1 2026

 

Q/Q

Revenue

$3,025

 

$2,308

 

up 31%

 

$3,025

 

$2,308

 

up 31%

Gross Margin

50.9%

 

29.8%

 

up 21.1 ppt

 

51.1%

 

29.9%

 

up 21.2 ppt

Operating Expenses

$476

 

$511

 

down 7%

 

$413

 

$446

 

down 7%

Operating Income

$1,065

 

$176

 

up 505%

 

$1,133

 

$245

 

up 362%

Net Income

$803

 

$112

 

up 617%

 

$967

 

$181

 

up 434%

Diluted Net Income Per Share

$5.15

 

$0.75

 

up 587%

 

$6.20

 

$1.22

 

up 408%

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Q2 2026

 

Q2 2025

 

Y/Y

 

Q2 2026

 

Q2 2025

 

Y/Y

Revenue

$3,025

 

$1,876

 

up 61%

 

$3,025

 

$1,876

 

up 61%

Gross Margin

50.9%

 

32.3%

 

up 18.6 ppt

 

51.1%

 

32.5%

 

up 18.6 ppt

Operating Expenses

$476

 

$411

 

up 16%

 

$413

 

$376

 

up 10%

Operating Income

$1,065

 

$195

 

up 446%

 

$1,133

 

$233

 

up 386%

Net Income

$803

 

$104

 

up 672%

 

$967

 

$178

 

up 443%

Diluted Net Income Per Share

$5.15

 

$0.72

 

up 615%

 

$6.20

 

$1.23

 

up 404%

End Market Summary

Revenue ($ in millions)

Q2 2026

 

Q1 2026

 

Q/Q

 

Q2 2025

 

Y/Y

Datacenter

$440

 

$269

 

up 64%

 

$250

 

up 76%

Edge

$1,678

 

$1,387

 

up 21%

 

$1,028

 

up 63%

Consumer

$907

 

$652

 

up 39%

 

$598

 

up 52%

Total Revenue

$3,025

 

$2,308

 

up 31%

 

$1,876

 

up 61%

Additional details can be found within the Company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.sandisk.com.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026

(in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP(1)

Non-GAAP(1)

Revenue

$4,400 to $4,800

 

$4,400 to $4,800

Gross Margin

64.9% to 66.9%

 

65.0% to 67.0%

Operating Expenses

$496 to $532

 

$450 to $470

Interest and Other Expense, Net

$23 to $28

 

$25 to $30

Tax Expense (2)

N/A

 

$325 to $375

Diluted Net Income Per Share

N/A

 

$12.00 to $14.00

Diluted Shares Outstanding

~157

 

~157

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense and expense for short-term incentives granted in connection with the separation, totaling approximately $3 million to $5 million. The Company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense and expense for short-term incentives granted in connection with the separation, totaling approximately $46 million to $62 million . The Company’s Non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net guidance excludes the accretion of the present value discount on consideration receivable from the sale of an interest in a subsidiary, totaling approximately $2 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance excludes these items totaling $47 million to $65 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the Company excludes from its Non-GAAP diluted net income per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, interest and other expenses, net and diluted net income per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) Non-GAAP tax expense is determined based on a Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax expense may differ from our GAAP tax expense (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income or loss; (ii) due to the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax expense for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.

Basis of Presentation

On February 21, 2025, Sandisk Corporation (the “Company”) completed its separation from Western Digital Corporation (“WDC”) and became a standalone publicly traded company.

The Company’s financial and operating results after the separation are presented on a consolidated basis. For periods prior to the separation, the Company’s historical combined financial statements were prepared on a carve-out basis and were derived from WDC’s consolidated financial statements and accounting records and prepared as if the Company existed on a standalone basis. The financial statements for all periods presented, including the historical results of the Company prior to February 21, 2025, are now referred to as “Consolidated Financial Statements” and have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the Company’s business outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.sandisk.com.

About Sandisk

Sandisk is a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash technology. With a differentiated innovation engine driving advancements in storage and semiconductor technologies, our broad and ever-expanding portfolio delivers powerful flash storage solutions for everyone from students, gamers and home offices, to the largest enterprises and public clouds to capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Our solutions include a broad range of solid state drives, embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus drives, and wafers and components. Learn more about Sandisk at www.Sandisk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for: the Company’s business outlook and operational and financial performance for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 and beyond; the Company’s ability to capitalize on improved product mix, accelerating enterprise SSD deployments, and strengthening market demand dynamics; the strategic importance of the Company’s products in powering global technology infrastructure; the effectiveness of actions taken to align supply with sustained, attractive demand; the Company’s expectations for growth; and the Company’s ability to deliver industry-leading financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements. The financial results for the Company’s fiscal second quarter ended January 2, 2026 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. Actual results when disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q may differ from these results as a result of the completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q. Other key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: adverse changes in global or regional economic conditions, including the impact of evolving trade policies, tariff regimes and trade wars; volatility in demand for the Company’s products; pricing trends and fluctuations in average selling prices; inflation; changes in interest rates and a potential economic recession; future responses to and effects of global health crises; the impact of business and market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the Company’s development and introduction of products based on new technologies and management of technology transitions; risks associated with strategic initiatives, including restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, cost saving measures and joint ventures; risks related to product defects; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; our reliance on strategic relationships with key partners, including Kioxia Corporation; the attraction, retention and development of skilled management and technical talent; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in our business operations; the Company’s level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to the Company’s relationships with key customers or consolidation among our customer base; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; our reliance on intellectual property; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements; future material impairments in the value of our goodwill and other long-lived assets; our ability to achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation from WDC; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Sandisk and the Sandisk logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sandisk Corporation or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

SANDISK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions; except par value, unaudited)

 

 

January 2,
2026

 

June 27,
2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,539

 

 

$

1,481

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,239

 

 

 

1,068

 

Inventories

 

1,970

 

 

 

2,079

 

Income tax receivable

 

45

 

 

 

66

 

Other current assets

 

357

 

 

 

392

 

Total current assets

 

5,150

 

 

 

5,086

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

631

 

 

 

619

 

Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures

 

677

 

 

 

654

 

Goodwill

 

4,995

 

 

 

4,999

 

Deferred tax assets

 

62

 

 

 

58

 

Income tax receivable, non-current

 

98

 

 

 

80

 

Other non-current assets

 

1,385

 

 

 

1,489

 

Total assets

$

12,998

 

 

$

12,985

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

436

 

 

$

366

 

Accounts payable to related parties

 

433

 

 

 

400

 

Accrued expenses

 

393

 

 

 

425

 

Accrued compensation

 

273

 

 

 

173

 

Income tax payable

 

99

 

 

 

43

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,654

 

 

 

1,427

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

22

 

 

 

17

 

Long-term debt

 

583

 

 

 

1,829

 

Other liabilities

 

526

 

 

 

496

 

Total liabilities

 

2,785

 

 

 

3,769

 

Commitments and contingencies (Notes 10, 11, 14 and 15)

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized — 450 shares; issued and outstanding — 148 shares and 146 shares, respectively

$

1

 

 

$

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

11,336

 

 

 

11,248

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(869

)

 

 

(1,784

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(255

)

 

 

(249

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

10,213

 

 

 

9,216

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

12,998

 

 

$

12,985

 

SANDISK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

January 2,
2026

 

December 27,
2024

 

January 2,
2026

 

December 27,
2024

Revenue, net

$

3,025

 

 

$

1,876

 

 

$

5,333

 

 

$

3,759

 

Cost of revenue

 

1,484

 

 

 

1,270

 

 

 

3,105

 

 

 

2,427

 

Gross profit

 

1,541

 

 

 

606

 

 

 

2,228

 

 

 

1,332

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

327

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

643

 

 

 

562

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

139

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

272

 

Business separation costs

 

9

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

41

 

Employee termination and other

 

1

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

5

 

(Gain) loss on business divestiture

 

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(34

)

Total operating expenses

 

476

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

987

 

 

 

846

 

Operating income

 

1,065

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

1,241

 

 

 

486

 

Interest and other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

12

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

5

 

Interest expense

 

(25

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(6

)

Other expense, net

 

(115

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(143

)

 

 

(45

)

Total interest and other expense, net

 

(128

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(180

)

 

 

(46

)

Income before taxes

 

937

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

440

 

Income tax expense

 

134

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

125

 

Net income

$

803

 

 

$

104

 

 

$

915

 

 

$

315

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

5.46

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

6.27

 

 

$

2.17

 

Diluted

$

5.15

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

6.02

 

 

$

2.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

147

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

145

 

Diluted

 

156

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

145

 

SANDISK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

January 2,
2026

 

December 27,
2024

 

January 2,
2026

 

December 27,
2024

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

803

 

 

$

104

 

 

$

915

 

 

$

315

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

38

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

90

 

Stock-based compensation

 

58

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

89

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(13

)

 

 

28

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

23

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Impairment of cost method investments

 

5

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

1

 

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

19

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

(5

)

(Gain) loss on sale of business divestiture

 

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(34

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

Equity loss in investees, net of dividends received

 

19

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

59

 

Gain on sale of investments

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

Other non-cash operating activities, net

 

33

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

10

 

Settlement of accrued interest on Notes due to Western Digital Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(96

)

Changes in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(46

)

 

 

133

 

 

 

(171

)

 

 

31

 

Inventories

 

(63

)

 

 

(103

)

 

 

109

 

 

 

(252

)

Accounts payable

 

45

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

57

 

Accounts payable to related parties

 

(53

)

 

 

(93

)

 

 

33

 

 

 

(54

)

Accrued expenses

 

5

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

(38

)

 

 

13

 

Accrued compensation

 

65

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

6

 

Other assets and liabilities, net

 

110

 

 

 

(308

)

 

 

205

 

 

 

(288

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

1,019

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

1,507

 

 

 

(36

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(39

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(89

)

 

 

(115

)

Proceeds from dispositions of business

 

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

191

 

Notes receivable issuances to Flash Ventures

 

(169

)

 

 

(252

)

 

 

(256

)

 

 

(266

)

Notes receivable proceeds from Flash Ventures

 

32

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

182

 

Distributions from Flash Ventures

 

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

 

 

176

 

Strategic investments and other, net

 

11

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

1

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(165

)

 

 

188

 

 

 

(180

)

 

 

169

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of stock under employee stock plans

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

Taxes paid on vested stock awards under employee stock plans

 

(32

)

 

 

 

 

 

(47

)

 

 

 

Repayment of debt

 

(750

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings on Notes due to Western Digital Corporation

 

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

 

 

 

550

 

Proceeds from principal repayments on Notes due from Western Digital Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

101

 

Repayments of principal on Notes due to Western Digital Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(76

)

Transfers to Western Digital Corporation

 

 

 

 

(420

)

 

 

 

 

 

(231

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(758

)

 

 

130

 

 

 

(1,273

)

 

 

344

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

1

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

(1

)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

97

 

 

 

482

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

476

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

 

1,442

 

 

 

322

 

 

 

1,481

 

 

 

328

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,539

 

 

$

804

 

 

$

1,539

 

 

$

804

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

14

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

62

 

 

$

99

 

Cash received for interest

 

12

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

2

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

53

 

 

 

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

 

Non-cash transfers of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes due to (from) Western Digital Corporation

 

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

 

 

 

673

 

Other assets and liabilities, net, from Western Digital Corporation

 

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

 

 

44

 

Property, plant and equipment from Western Digital Corporation

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

Tax balances to Western Digital Corporation

 

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

SANDISK CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

January 2,
2026

 

October 3,
2025

 

December 27,
2024

 

January 2,
2026

 

December 27,
2024

GAAP gross profit

$

1,541

 

 

$

687

 

 

$

606

 

 

$

2,228

 

 

$

1,332

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

5

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

9

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

1,546

 

 

$

691

 

 

$

609

 

 

$

2,237

 

 

$

1,341

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

476

 

 

$

511

 

 

$

411

 

 

$

987

 

 

$

846

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(53

)

 

 

(49

)

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(102

)

 

 

(80

)

Business separation costs

 

(9

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(41

)

Employee termination and other

 

(1

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(5

)

(Loss) gain on business divestiture

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

34

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

34

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

413

 

 

$

446

 

 

$

376

 

 

$

859

 

 

$

754

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

$

1,065

 

 

$

176

 

 

$

195

 

 

$

1,241

 

 

$

486

 

Gross profit adjustments

 

5

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

9

 

Operating expense adjustments

 

63

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

92

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

1,133

 

 

$

245

 

 

$

233

 

 

$

1,378

 

 

$

587

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other expense, net

$

(128

)

 

$

(52

)

 

$

(22

)

 

$

(180

)

 

$

(46

)

Other, net

 

94

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

104

 

 

 

(4

)

Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net

$

(34

)

 

$

(42

)

 

$

(26

)

 

$

(76

)

 

$

(50

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax expense

$

134

 

 

$

12

 

 

$

69

 

 

$

146

 

 

$

125

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(2

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

(29

)

Non-GAAP income tax expense

$

132

 

 

$

22

 

 

$

29

 

 

$

154

 

 

$

96

 

SANDISK CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

January 2,
2026

 

October 3,
2025

 

December 27,
2024

 

January 2,
2026

 

December 27,
2024

GAAP net income

$

803

 

 

$

112

 

 

$

104

 

 

$

915

 

 

$

315

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

58

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

89

 

Business separation costs

 

9

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

41

 

Employee termination and other

 

1

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

5

 

(Gain) loss on business divestiture

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(34

)

Other, net

 

94

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

104

 

 

 

(4

)

Income tax adjustments

 

2

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

40

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

29

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

967

 

 

$

181

 

 

$

178

 

 

$

1,148

 

 

$

441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

$

5.15

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

6.02

 

 

$

2.17

 

Non-GAAP

$

6.20

 

 

$

1.22

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

7.55

 

 

$

3.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

156

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

145

 

Non-GAAP

 

156

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

$

1,019

 

 

$

488

 

 

$

95

 

 

$

1,507

 

 

$

(36

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(39

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(89

)

 

 

(115

)

Free cash flow

 

980

 

 

 

438

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

1,418

 

 

 

(151

)

Activity related to Flash Ventures, net

 

(137

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

(127

)

 

 

92

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

843

 

 

$

448

 

 

$

91

 

 

$

1,291

 

 

$

(59

)

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the table above sets forth Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income; Non-GAAP diluted net income per share; Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding; Free cash flow; and Adjusted free cash flow (collectively, the “Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the Company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the Company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains, and losses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, business separation costs, employee termination and other, (gain) loss on business divestiture, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments. The Company believes these measures, along with the related reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the Company’s results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the Company’s performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the Company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the Company’s control, the Company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of the business over time and compare it against the Company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.


Contacts

Company Contacts:
Sandisk Corporation

Investor Contact:
Ivan Donaldson
E: ivan.donaldson@sandisk.com
investors@sandisk.com

Media Contact:
Media Relations
mediainquiries@sandisk.com


Read full story here