Sandisk Appoints Alexander R. Bradley to its Board of Directors

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandisk Corp (Nasdaq: SNDK) today announced that Alexander R. Bradley has joined its board of directors and been appointed to the audit committee.

Since 2016, Bradley has served as Chief Financial Officer of First Solar, a leading American solar technology and manufacturing company. He first joined the company in 2008 and held key leadership roles, including as vice president of both treasury and project finance, where he structured and financed major solar projects across the globe.

“Alex brings exceptional operational finance expertise and strategic insights to Sandisk’s board,” said David Goeckeler, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Sandisk. “His unique understanding of how to successfully navigate the demands of a capital-intensive industry will strengthen our ability to deliver sustainable, long-term returns for our shareholders.”

Prior to joining First Solar, Bradley worked in investment banking and leveraged finance at HSBC in London and New York, focusing on the energy and utilities sector. He also served as an officer and board member of the general partner of 8point3 Energy Partners. Bradley holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

“I am delighted to join the Sandisk board of directors at such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Bradley. “Sandisk is an iconic brand with a portfolio of market-leading innovations and a clear vision for the future. I am excited to help the company continue to grow and explore new opportunities that will strengthen its leadership in the industry."

With this appointment, Sandisk’s board of directors is comprised of eight directors, seven of whom are external and independent. Bradley’s appointment was effective on December 30, 2025.

