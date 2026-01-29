Sanborn Introduces Sanborn Spatial Intelligence to Support Customers on Google Maps Platform

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanborn, a leading provider of geospatial data and technology solutions, today announced the launch of Sanborn Spatial Intelligence, a dedicated practice focused on delivering advanced location intelligence through Google Maps Platform and Google Cloud technologies.

Sanborn Spatial Intelligence brings together mapping, analytics, and application development to support the systems organizations rely on to deliver essential services and distinctive experiences. The practice supports use cases where the uptime, accuracy, and reliability of Google Maps Platform truly matter.

The team builds on Sanborn’s long-standing work with Google Cloud, where clients rely on Sanborn to operate and evolve the cloud instances beyond mapping, geocoding, and spatial analytics. These systems are often deeply embedded in daily operations, from routing and asset management to customer-facing web and mobile apps. Over time, Sanborn’s approach to supporting these systems has led to a 96% client retention rate, reflecting the trust organizations place in Sanborn to manage Google Maps Platform at scale. “Spatial intelligence has become part of our clients’ operational backbone,” said Maurice Khollman, Vice President of Content Sales at Sanborn. “When maps, addresses, and spatial analytics are embedded into how organizations operate, you want a partner who knows how to get the most out of the platform and put it to work for your business.”

By combining Google Maps Platform with Sanborn’s broader geospatial data and technology ecosystem, Sanborn Spatial Intelligence helps organizations connect internal systems with the location intelligence best suited to their needs. This approach supports both operational and customer-facing systems, uncovering new use cases as geospatial capabilities evolve.

For more information, visit the Sanborn Spatial Intelligence homepage to learn more about how location intelligence is being used to power everyday applications.

