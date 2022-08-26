San Rafael, California Deploys Opticom™ Traffic Signal Preemption

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The City of San Rafael, California, is integrating innovative traffic solutions that decrease congestion and focus on the safety of first responders and the traveling public while improving response times. The San Rafael Police Department selected Global Traffic Technologies, Opticom Cloud Platform Solution for emergency vehicle preemption. The project includes fifty-six vehicles and fifty-three signalized intersections, with more planned for the future.





Sergeant Justin Graham was integral to getting the project off the ground. “Seeing this smart traffic system in use, how it turns the lights green for our approaching vehicles and mitigates traffic, it’s incredible,” Sgt. Graham said. “We hope to grow the solution as results continue to measure up. We plan to add more vehicles and intersections in the future to extend the protection of our first responders and allow them to serve the community more safely and effectively.”

The Opticom solution provides emergency vehicle preemption to the city without requiring GTT hardware on the vehicle. The police vehicles are equipped with intelligent devices that send a signal to the Opticom Cloud Platform, where complex algorithms communicate exact signal phasing needs and vehicle approach data to provide a green light upon arrival at the intersection. This allows officers to respond to incidents more rapidly and to move through traffic safely and effectively.

“This project in San Rafael shows how partnerships in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) space can better serve communities across the country. We have a legacy of innovation, and our technology solutions evolve rapidly to meet customer and market demands. GTT’s cloud-based solutions give our customers the autonomy to build systems that fit their needs, budgets, and communities. We proudly support the San Rafael Police Department and look forward to growing this solution across additional public safety agencies,” explains Terry Griffith, President of Global Traffic Technologies.

Global Traffic Technologies, LLC (GTT) is the manufacturer of Opticom™ priority control systems and Canoga™ traffic-sensing systems. For more than 58 years, our solutions have helped increase safety, minimize traffic congestion, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market-leader in priority control, with more than 180,000 connected devices installed in over 5,000 municipal, regional, and state agencies, including 48 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, please visit gtt.com.

