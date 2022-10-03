Samsung Foundry Certifies Cadence Voltus-XFi Custom Power Integrity Solution for 5LPE Process Technology

Cadence and Samsung Foundry continue collaboration to enable low-power IC design and verification

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that the Cadence® Voltus™-XFi Custom Power Integrity solution is now optimized and certified for use with Samsung Foundry’s advanced 5LPE process technology. Joint customers can confidently integrate the Cadence Voltus-XFi solution with Samsung Foundry’s PDKs to create ICs for next-generation hyperscale computing, mobile, automotive, and AI applications.

This latest certification is an ongoing collaboration between Cadence and Samsung Foundry to ensure customers have access to the advanced design software they need to create new ICs using the latest advances in semiconductor foundry technology. The Voltus-XFi solution supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy for enabling design excellence. For more information on the Voltus-XFi Custom Power Integrity Solution, please visit www.cadence.com/go/voltusxficert.

Cadence created the Voltus-XFi solution to help customers efficiently extract, simulate, analyze, and debug IC designs. Utilizing Samsung Foundry-recommended settings, the consolidated EM-IR cockpit offers customers a comprehensive workflow—from Cadence’s Quantus™ Extraction Solution, Spectre® X Simulator and Virtuoso® ADE Product Suite to Virtuoso Layout Suite. The Voltus-XFi solution’s intuitive EM-IR results browser summarizes the EM-IR information and highlights violations, along with details on resistance value, metal layer, width, and length information. The EM-IR results are then directly annotated in Virtuoso Layout and make it easy for engineers to identify and fix the problem area.

“Through our longstanding collaboration with Cadence, we’ve provided our customers with the powerful, leading-edge IC design tools they need to quickly and efficiently develop chips on our most advanced foundry processes,” said Sang-Yun Kim, vice president of the Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “This collaboration between Cadence and Samsung ensures customers can leverage the Voltus-XFi solution to accelerate design closure with our latest 5LPE technology.”

“We continue to work closely with Samsung Foundry to provide customers with advanced semiconductor design, verification, and manufacturing technologies so they can create ICs that meet the demands of emerging applications,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “With Samsung’s certification of the Voltus-XFi solution, customers can design innovative new ICs that leverage the high-performance and lower power consumption of Samsung’s advanced 5LPE foundry technology.”

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

