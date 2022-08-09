Samsara to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that its management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference



Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022



Time: 10:30 a.m. Pacific time (1:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference



Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022



Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific time (7:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast replays and/or transcripts of the events will be available on Samsara’s investor relations website at investors.samsara.com.

About Samsara:

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

