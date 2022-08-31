SampleVision™ v3.0—Access to Lab Results from Anywhere for FDA Regulated Environments

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, announces the launch of version 3.0 of SampleVision. The latest version offers full regulatory compliance for life sciences customers via audit trail and electronic signatures as well as cutting-edge features like geolocation services, dashboards, configurable reports, image capture and barcoding.





Bob Jackson, Director, had this to say: “SampleVision v3.0 delivers support for any type of FDA-regulated laboratory via a full audit trail, enhanced security, and electronic signature support for all reports. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, vaccine development, contract manufacturing, and clinical organizations can now take advantage of SampleVision’s industry-leading cloud-based mobile technology.”

These new features in SampleVision v3.0 allow LIMS Wizards’ customers in regulated industries to extend accessibility to their LIMS capabilities to users outside of the lab. All users can submit any kind of request, sample, or test—including routine tests that are run repeatedly—for any industry or lab type. The iOS and Android apps have enhanced drilldown capability on the dashboards and users will receive automated notifications at lab-configured frequencies when the results are ready for viewing. Users can capture images or GPS locations from the sampling operations if they choose.

SampleVision v3.0 retains the features customers rely on—the ability for any laboratory customer or user to securely submit analysis requests, receive automatic notifications when results are ready, and download results to their favorite device. SampleVision supports LIMS solutions that handle more than 80% of the global LIMS market, without customization or additional LIMS licenses.

The SampleVision™ mobile app runs on Apple iOS or Android smartphones and tablets. SampleVision is currently available with English, Spanish, and French language capabilities and is supported on Chrome and Firefox for Windows and Android, and on Safari for Apple iOS devices.

Learn more about the new features of SampleVision v3.0 by requesting the recent webinar recording.

About LIMS Wizards, LLC

LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, develops intuitive products that fulfill unmet needs at the interface of the lab and the rest of the organization. Our products encourage organizational digital transformation and improve scientific data integrity, visualization, and analytics. Our solutions are designed for simple implementation, so those who use scientific data can be guided to wise business decisions.

