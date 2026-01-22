Salt River Project Leverages ISNetworld® to Streamline Contractor Oversight and Elevate Safety Standards

One of Arizona's largest utility providers engages ISN® to help strengthen risk management processes

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Salt River Project (SRP), one of Arizona’s largest providers of electricity and water, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor safety information management platform. ISN will help SRP implement standardized contractor safety management processes to drive operational consistency and elevate compliance across its operations.

“SRP’s commitment to safety is foundational to how it serves the community and customers,” said Clint Bragg, Senior Safety and Health Specialist at SRP. “Implementing ISNetworld enables SRP to bring greater structure and visibility to our contractor management strategy and benchmark against industry peers to help advance the evaluation of safety performance.”

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, SRP provides electricity to more than one million customers and delivers water throughout the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Before implementing ISNetworld, SRP managed its contractor safety data internally across multiple departments and systems, limiting accessibility and consistency. ISN will help SRP implement a flexible safety compliance management process to increase transparency, align with industry peers, and help ensure worker readiness and compliance. To further support its contractor safety management goals, SRP will leverage ISNetworld tools and services such as RAVS 360™ to provide safety review insights and actionable items to help improve safety culture, Post-Job Evaluation reporting to track and benchmark contractors’ onsite performance feedback and help ensure projects follow safety standards, and Online Training tool to deliver site-specific orientations to contractor workers.

“SRP’s implementation of ISNetworld reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening worker safety across its workforce,” said Rick Dorsett, Vice President of Energy Operations at ISN. “ISN is proud to help SRP develop a consistent, safety-focused contractor management program designed to provide data-driven insights, elevate performance visibility, and help improve long-term risk management.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About SRP

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving about 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about 2.5 million residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water (750,000 acre-feet) each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, irrigation laterals, and 131 miles of canals. For more information, visit srpnet.com.

