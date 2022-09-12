Salesforce Chair and Co-CEO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Event to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Marc Benioff, Chair & Co-CEO, will participate in a keynote at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

