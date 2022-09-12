<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Salesforce Chair and Co-CEO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

di Business Wire

Event to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Marc Benioff, Chair & Co-CEO, will participate in a keynote at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Contacts

Mike Spencer

Salesforce

Investor Relations

415-536-6250

investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss

Salesforce

Public Relations

415-536-4966

pr@salesforce.com

