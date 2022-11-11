Salesforce Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

Results to be released on November 30, 2022, after market close
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
Contacts
Mike Spencer
Salesforce
Investor Relations
415-536-6250
investor@salesforce.com
Carolyn Guss
Salesforce
Public Relations
415-536-4966
pr@salesforce.com