Salesforce Announces the General Availability of Slackbot – Your Personal Agent for Work

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI has changed our personal lives, answering any question, unleashing our creativity, and delivering tailored insights with a simple prompt. But in the workplace, AI hasn’t yet been so transformative — bogged down by unintuitive interfaces, fragmented across multiple teams and tools, beset by hallucinations and inconsistency, and lacking the context that the workplace demands.

At Dreamforce, we unveiled our vision for closing this gap: Agentforce 360 with Slack as the conversational interface where people and agents work together, connecting knowledge, actions, and data in real time. The idea is simple: Use Slack’s intuitive, familiar UI to connect every employee with reliable intelligence grounded in conversational data, customer data and metadata, and deterministic workflows.

By bringing the full power of the Agentic Enterprise where billions of workplace conversations already happen every week, working with enterprise-grade AI becomes as natural as talking to a coworker.

At the center of that vision is Slackbot, reimagined for the Agentic Enterprise.

Slackbot is now a deeply personal agent for work, built directly into Slack to help you get work done. It starts with the context you already have and works with the tools and information you already trust in Slack, always respecting your permissions and access controls. It can help you find answers, organize work, create content, schedule meetings, and take action — all without leaving Slack. There is nothing to install, nothing to learn, and nothing new to manage.

With Slackbot, businesses get access to an out-of-the-box employee agent that deeply understands every employee, their team, and how they work. And soon, Slackbot will be the best way to collaborate with Agentforce and third-party agents — a simple, conversational UI that can trigger actions and orchestrate workflows, all grounded in business intelligence and trusted data.

"Slackbot isn’t just another copilot or AI assistant. It’s the front door to the Agentic Enterprise, powered by Salesforce. This brings AI that is grounded in your company’s data, workflows, and Slack conversations, right into the flow of work. It is the crucial step to realizing the future we've been building toward — bringing Agentforce 360 to life with an intuitive, conversational interface, and elevating every human with enterprise-grade AI."

- Parker Harris, Co-Founder, Salesforce & Chief Technology Officer, Slack

Starting today, the new Slackbot is generally available for Business+ and Enterprise+ customers.

Slackbot does not ask you to adapt to it. It adapts to you.

One simple concern has held back enterprise AI adoption: Can AI actually be trusted to complete the sensitive tasks and interactions that are fundamental to business success? To trust an AI agent with your work, it needs to understand your context. It needs to know what you are working on, who you work with, what matters, and what doesn’t. It needs to see the conversations where decisions are made, the files that carry context, and the systems of record that hold the truth of your business. It needs to respect permissions, protect your data, and show up in a way that feels natural, not disruptive.

Most agents fall short here. They live in separate apps, fragmenting attention as people constantly switch between tools. They start from zero context. They make you explain yourself over and over again. The capabilities may be impressive, but they do not earn your trust.

Slackbot is different — built directly into Slack for every employee, with no setup or training required. Most importantly: Slackbot already knows you. Slackbot understands your conversations, files, channels, and the people you work with. It sees what you can see, always respecting your permissions and access controls. That built-in context makes Slackbot more accurate, more relevant, and more useful in helping you get real work done because it instantly understands you and your work. To get started, you simply talk to it.

Over time, Slackbot will become even more capable.

As Agentforce and other agents are introduced across your organization, Slackbot will become your ideal way to work with all of them. No need to hunt for the right agent or tool – Slackbot will figure out what systems to involve based on what you ask it. It will coordinate the work across systems and agents behind the scenes, while you stay focused on what matters.

Today, Slackbot helps you get work done faster. Looking ahead, it becomes the trusted front door to a new way of working, where people and AI agents operate together in Slack, simply, naturally, and with confidence.

“Slackbot is saving me, at bare minimum, 90 minutes a day. I ask it to create a canvas for a meeting tomorrow, and in 17 seconds it’s better than I could ever do. It tells me next steps, saving time and money.”

- Sinan, Head of Beast Games Marketing, Beast Industries

This is what it looks like when AI understands you and your work

Most AI tools sound the same no matter who is using them. They lack context, miss nuance, and force you to jump between tools to get anything done. The result is work that feels impersonal and disconnected from how you actually operate.

When AI truly understands you and your work, it stops feeling generic and starts feeling useful. It gives you personalized answers, not search results.

Slackbot helps you throughout your day, whether it’s helping you answer “Where is that important file someone sent me?” or “What did we decide about the Q4 budget?” or asking it to “Catch me up on Project Phoenix.”

From conversation to action

Slackbot does not just help you find information. It helps you move forward. You can draft meeting notes, project updates, or briefs in seconds, then refine them through conversation. You can turn a rough idea into a shared canvas ready for collaboration without breaking your flow.

When it comes to managing your day, Slackbot knows you and your schedule. It helps you find time on calendars and schedule meetings, surface priorities, and set reminders so important work does not fall through the cracks. Instead of switching tools, you stay focused and keep momentum.

When conversation meets customer context

This is where AI becomes genuinely strategic.

Standalone models can help you write faster, but they cannot help you decide better. They lack access to the systems that hold your customer history, account details, and business reality.

Slackbot bridges that gap by connecting conversation with customer context. By working with your Salesforce data alongside Slack conversations and files, Slackbot can help you prepare for meetings, understand account health, and identify next steps with a level of insight that neither system can deliver on its own.

Before a critical customer conversation, Slackbot can pull together recent discussions, relevant documents, and customer history into a single, clear briefing. It turns scattered information into shared understanding.

Enterprise trust, delivered personally

Enterprise AI only works when trust comes first.

Slackbot is built on the same foundation of trust as Slack itself. It respects roles, permissions, and access controls, and only surfaces information you are authorized to see. Your interactions remain private to you. Your data is protected and handled in accordance with Slack’s security and compliance standards.

This is enterprise-grade trust delivered through a personal, conversational experience.

A new way of working, already in motion

This launch marks the next step in how work gets done in the agentic era. Whether you are collaborating with a team or focused on deep individual work, Slackbot removes the friction between what you are doing now and what you need to do next.

Instead of adapting to tools, the tools adapt to you.

“Slackbot is like a brilliant colleague who is always available and already understands our business. Instead of switching between apps and losing my train of thought, I can stay in Slack and keep moving. It has completely changed how efficiently I work.”

- Christine McHone, Global Enterprise TMT Leader, Slalom

What customers are saying:

Over the past few months, we've had customers including Beast Industries, reMarkable, Xero, Mercari, Engine, Slalom and Salesforce internally use Slackbot, and the feedback has been exceptional. Here’s what they have to say:

"Salesforce is customer zero for Slackbot, and I see how AI can fundamentally change the way we work. Our teams are saving several hours per week that were previously spent hunting down information, finding context, and getting answers. Not only is this a better experience, it makes real time for what matters: serving customers, strategic thinking, and driving innovation. AI should eliminate the busywork so people can focus on the work that matters." - Andy White, SVP Business Technology, Salesforce

“I’ll put my phone down for 10 minutes and come back to 30 or 40 messages, so I just ask Slackbot and it tells me what we decided, why, and what I need to do. It’s like an assistant who’s paying attention when I’m not.” - Spencer, Creative Supervisor, Beast Industries

“Slackbot has been an absolute ‘chaos tamer’ for our team. It’s not just about simple tasks; it’s about having a virtual teammate with far more context based on our business than any external tool. I estimate it saves me about 30 minutes a day just by eliminating context switching, making it incredibly convenient and a huge driver of efficiency.” - Mollie Bodensteiner, SVP of Ops, Engine

“Slackbot is my second brain, it is the memory I wish I had myself. Whenever I have a question about the work we do, I always ask Slackbot. Whether it’s translation help or finding information, both about people and operating the company, Slackbot provides the information and the context to explain it.” - Peter Stoltz, VP, Head of CIO Office, reMarkable

“Because so much of our work happens in Slack, Slackbot already understands our world. I don’t have to write a long brief to get it up to speed on what we’ve been working on or how the team operates; it just gets the context from day one.” - Megan Harrigan, Director of Global CX Projects & Readiness, Xero

“Using Slackbot, we ran a full operational analysis on two high-volume scheduling channels. It instantly surfaced a clear pattern showing us which locations were highly reliable and which were the source of high cancellation rates. This deep-dive data analysis, which would have historically taken an employee weeks to compile manually, was delivered in minutes.” - Director of Product and Operations at a Large Media Company

Ready to meet your personal agent for work?

Slackbot will be made available to Business+ and Enterprise+ customers through a phased rollout beginning today and continuing through January and February.

Slackbot availability

Starting January 13, 2026, the new version of Slackbot will be gradually rolling out to customers on certain plans. Org Owners and Admins on Enterprise plans can set specific Slackbot access permissions (or restrict access to Slackbot entirely) until February 10, 2026.

