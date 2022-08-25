Salesforce Announces Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 ended July 31, 2022.

Revenue of $7.72 Billion, up 22% Y/Y, 26% Constant Currency (“CC”)

GAAP Earnings per Share (“EPS”) of $0.07 and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19

Current Remaining Performance Obligation of $21.5 Billion, up 15% Y/Y, 19% CC

Third Quarter FY23 Revenue Guidance of $7.82 Billion to $7.83 Billion, up ~14% Y/Y, 18% CC

Full Year FY23 Revenue Guidance of $30.9 Billion to $31.0 Billion, up ~17% Y/Y, 20% in CC

Full Year FY23 GAAP Operating Margin Guidance of ~3.6% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance of ~20.4%

Full Year FY23 Operating Cash Flow Guidance of ~16-17% Y/Y

Announces share repurchase program authorized by Board of Directors to repurchase up to $10.0 Billion

“We had another strong quarter, with revenue of $7.7B growing 22% year-over-year and 26% in constant currency, showing yet again the durability of our business model,” said Marc Benioff, Salesforce Chair and Co-CEO. “And, we’re thrilled to initiate our first-ever share repurchase program to continue to deliver incredible value to our shareholders on our path to $50 billion in revenue in FY26.”

“Our results demonstrate the strength and diversity of our product portfolio across regions, industries and segments,” said Bret Taylor, Co-CEO, Salesforce. “In this more measured buying environment, our Customer 360 portfolio is even more strategic and relevant as our customers focus on productivity, efficiency and time to value.”

“We continue to deliver disciplined, profitable growth at scale, and have a capital allocation strategy that will make us an even better positioned company for the long term,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO, Salesforce.

Salesforce delivered the following results for its fiscal second quarter:

Revenue: Total second quarter revenue was $7.72 billion, an increase of 22% Y/Y, and 26% CC. Subscription and support revenues were $7.14 billion, an increase of 21% Y/Y. Professional services and other revenues were $0.58 billion, an increase of 35% Y/Y.

Operating Margin: Second quarter GAAP operating margin was 2.5%. Second quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 19.9%.

Earnings per Share: Second quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.07, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.19. Mark-to-market accounting of the company’s strategic investments benefited GAAP diluted EPS by $0.03 based on a U.S. tax rate of 25% and non-GAAP diluted EPS by $0.04 based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 22%.

Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $0.33 billion, a decrease of (13)% Y/Y. Free cash flow was $0.13 billion, a decrease of (24)% Y/Y.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Remaining performance obligation ended the second quarter at $41.6 billion, an increase of 15% Y/Y. Current remaining performance obligation ended at $21.5 billion, an increase of 15% Y/Y, 19% CC.

Forward Looking Guidance

As of August 24, 2022, the company is initiating its third quarter GAAP and non-GAAP EPS guidance, current remaining performance obligation growth guidance, and revenue guidance. The company is updating its full year FY23 revenue guidance, GAAP and non-GAAP EPS guidance, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin guidance, and operating cash flow guidance.

Our guidance assumes no change to the value of the company’s strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. In addition, the guidance below is based on estimated GAAP tax rates that reflect the company’s currently available information, and excludes forecasted discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to future acquisitions or other transactions.

Q3 FY23 Guidance Full Year FY23 Guidance Revenue(1) $7.82 – $7.83 Billion $30.9 – $31.0 Billion Y/Y Growth ~14% ~17% FX Impact(2) ~($250M) y/y FX ~($800M) y/y FX GAAP operating margin N/A ~3.6% Non-GAAP operating margin(3) N/A ~20.4% GAAP earnings per share(3) $0.09 – $0.10 $0.38 – $0.40 Non-GAAP earnings per share(3) $1.20 – $1.21 $4.71 – $4.73 Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y) N/A ~16% – 17% Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y) ~12% N/A FX Impact(4) ~(3 pts) N/A (1) Full Year fiscal 2023 revenue guidance includes contributions from Slack Technologies, Inc. of approximately $1.5 billion, net of purchase accounting. (2) Revenue FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period average rates. (3) Non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Appendix for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s Shares used in computing GAAP earnings per share and Non-GAAP earnings per share assumes no change in share count based on our share repurchase program. (4) Current Remaining Performance Obligation FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period ending rates.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

Full Year FY23 Guidance GAAP operating margin(1) ~3.6% Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles(2) 6.3% Stock-based compensation expense(2) 10.5% Non-GAAP operating margin(1) ~20.4% (1) GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. (2) The percentages shown above have been calculated based on the midpoint of the low and high ends of the revenue guidance for full year FY23.

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:

Fiscal 2023 Q3 FY23 GAAP earnings per share range(1)(2) $0.09 – $0.10 $0.38 – $0.40 Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.46 $ 1.93 Stock-based compensation expense $ 0.81 $ 3.23 Less Income tax effects and adjustments(3) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.83 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) $1.20 – $1.21 $4.71 – $4.73 Shares used in computing basic net (loss) per share (millions)(4) 1,004 1,001 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (millions)(4) 1,018 1,011 (1) The Company’s GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately 60% for the three months ended October 31, 2022, and approximately 54% for the year ended January 31, 2023. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items and related effects in conjunction with certain provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, future acquisitions or other transactions. (2) The Company’s projected GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. The impact of future gains or losses from the company’s strategic investment portfolio could be material. (3) The Company’s Non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 22.0%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change. (4) The Company’s Shares used in computing GAAP earnings per share and Non-GAAP earnings per share assumes no change in share count based on our share repurchase program.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Management will provide further commentary around these guidance assumptions on its earnings call.

Quarterly Conference Call

Salesforce plans to host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay details of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about the company’s financial and operating results, which may include expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin, expected revenue growth, expected foreign currency exchange rate impact, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth, environmental, social and governance goals, expected capital allocation, including mergers and acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments, and expected contributions from acquired companies. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements it makes.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include — but are not limited to — risks associated with the impact of, and actions we may take in response to, the COVID-19 pandemic, related public health measures and resulting economic downturn and market volatility; our ability to maintain security levels and service performance meeting the expectations of our customers, and the resources and costs required to avoid unanticipated downtime and prevent, detect and remediate performance degradation and security breaches; the expenses associated with our data centers and third-party infrastructure providers; our ability to secure additional data center capacity; our reliance on third-party hardware, software and platform providers; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those related to the provision of services on the Internet, those related to accessing the Internet, and those addressing data privacy, cross-border data transfers and import and export controls; current and potential litigation involving us or our industry, including litigation involving acquired entities such as Tableau Software, Inc. and Slack Technologies, Inc., and the resolution or settlement thereof; regulatory developments and regulatory investigations involving us or affecting our industry; our ability to successfully introduce new services and product features, including any efforts to expand our services; the success of our strategy of acquiring or making investments in complementary businesses, joint ventures, services, technologies and intellectual property rights; our ability to complete, on a timely basis or at all, announced transactions; our ability to realize the benefits from acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and investments, including our July 2021 acquisition of Slack Technologies, Inc., and successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; the success of our business strategy and our plan to build our business, including our strategy to be a leading provider of enterprise cloud computing applications and platforms; our ability to execute our business plans; our ability to continue to grow unearned revenue and remaining performance obligation; the pace of change and innovation in enterprise cloud computing services; the seasonal nature of our sales cycles; our ability to limit customer attrition and costs related to those efforts; the success of our international expansion strategy; the demands on our personnel and infrastructure resulting from significant growth in our customer base and operations, including as a result of acquisitions; our ability to preserve our workplace culture, including as a result of our decisions regarding our current and future office environments or work-from-home policies; our dependency on the development and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Internet; our real estate and office facilities strategy and related costs and uncertainties; fluctuations in, and our ability to predict, our operating results and cash flows; the variability in our results arising from the accounting for term license revenue products; the performance and fair value of our investments in complementary businesses through our strategic investment portfolio; the impact of future gains or losses from our strategic investment portfolio, including gains or losses from overall market conditions that may affect the publicly traded companies within our strategic investment portfolio; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; the valuation of our deferred tax assets and the release of related valuation allowances; the potential availability of additional tax assets in the future; the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws; uncertainties affecting our ability to estimate our tax rate; uncertainties regarding our tax obligations in connection with potential jurisdictional transfers of intellectual property, including the tax rate, the timing of the transfer and the value of such transferred intellectual property; uncertainties regarding the effect of general economic and market conditions; the impact of geopolitical events; uncertainties regarding the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; the ability to execute our Share Repurchase Program; our ability to comply with our debt covenants and lease obligations; the impact of climate change, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies; and our ability to achieve our aspirations, goals and projections related to our environmental, social and governance initiatives.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Financials section of the company’s website at http://investor.salesforce.com/financials/.

Salesforce, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

© 2022 Salesforce, Inc. All rights reserved. Salesforce and other marks are trademarks of Salesforce, Inc. Other brands featured herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Salesforce, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription and support $ 7,143 $ 5,914 $ 13,999 $ 11,450 Professional services and other 577 426 1,132 853 Total revenues 7,720 6,340 15,131 12,303 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 1,490 1,146 2,930 2,268 Professional services and other 637 467 1,242 900 Total cost of revenues 2,127 1,613 4,172 3,168 Gross profit 5,593 4,727 10,959 9,135 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 1,329 1,020 2,647 1,971 Marketing and sales 3,424 2,736 6,796 5,280 General and administrative 647 639 1,303 1,198 Total operating expenses 5,400 4,395 10,746 8,449 Income from operations 193 332 213 686 Gains on strategic investments, net 45 526 52 814 Other expense (57 ) (32 ) (113 ) (70 ) Income before provision for income taxes 181 826 152 1,430 Provision for income taxes (113 ) (291 ) (56 ) (426 ) Net income $ 68 $ 535 $ 96 $ 1,004 Basic net income per share $ 0.07 $ 0.57 $ 0.10 $ 1.08 Diluted net income per share $ 0.07 $ 0.56 $ 0.10 $ 1.06 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 997 933 994 927 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 1,001 950 1,001 945 (1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 260 $ 184 $ 535 $ 352 Marketing and sales 232 135 469 255 (2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 130 $ 95 $ 242 $ 177 Research and development 297 197 576 370 Marketing and sales 326 263 617 501 General and administrative 98 85 192 156

Salesforce, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription and support 93 % 93 % 93 % 93 % Professional services and other 7 7 7 7 Total revenues 100 100 100 100 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 20 18 20 18 Professional services and other 8 7 8 7 Total cost of revenues 28 25 28 25 Gross profit 72 75 72 75 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 17 16 17 16 Marketing and sales 44 43 45 43 General and administrative 8 11 9 10 Total operating expenses 69 70 71 69 Income from operations 3 5 1 6 Gains on strategic investments, net 0 8 1 7 Other expense (1 ) 0 (1 ) (1 ) Income before provision for income taxes 2 13 1 12 Provision for income taxes (1 ) (5 ) 0 (4 ) Net income 1 % 8 % 1 % 8 % (1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues 3 % 3 % 4 % 3 % Marketing and sales 3 2 3 2 (2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues 2 % 1 % 2 % 1 % Research and development 4 3 4 3 Marketing and sales 4 5 4 5 General and administrative 1 1 1 1

Salesforce, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,931 $ 5,464 Marketable securities 6,602 5,073 Accounts receivable, net 4,745 9,739 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,531 1,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,437 1,120 Total current assets 21,246 22,850 Property and equipment, net 3,375 2,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,727 2,880 Noncurrent costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 2,367 2,342 Strategic investments 5,124 4,784 Goodwill 48,568 47,937 Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 8,072 8,978 Deferred tax assets and other assets, net 2,669 2,623 Total assets $ 94,148 $ 95,209 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 5,446 $ 5,470 Operating lease liabilities, current 626 686 Unearned revenue 12,825 15,628 Debt, current 1,183 4 Total current liabilities 20,080 21,788 Noncurrent debt 9,416 10,592 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,580 2,703 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,974 1,995 Total liabilities 34,050 37,078 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 52,979 50,919 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (355 ) (166 ) Retained earnings 7,473 7,377 Total stockholders’ equity 60,098 58,131 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 94,148 $ 95,209

Salesforce, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 68 $ 535 $ 96 $ 1,004 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 907 719 1,813 1,404 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 408 334 802 648 Stock-based compensation expense 851 640 1,627 1,204 Gains on strategic investments, net (45 ) (526 ) (52 ) (814 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable, net (790 ) (812 ) 5,015 3,804 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (505 ) (463 ) (904 ) (818 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 113 (173 ) (296 ) (190 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 326 805 (896 ) (288 ) Operating lease liabilities (186 ) (200 ) (388 ) (416 ) Unearned revenue (813 ) (473 ) (2,807 ) (1,924 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 334 386 4,010 3,614 Investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired (25 ) (14,356 ) (439 ) (14,781 ) Purchases of strategic investments (208 ) (509 ) (431 ) (786 ) Sales of strategic investments 38 913 83 1,469 Purchases of marketable securities (1,152 ) (507 ) (3,724 ) (2,316 ) Sales of marketable securities 451 2,464 892 3,045 Maturities of marketable securities 722 1,154 1,167 1,652 Capital expenditures (203 ) (213 ) (382 ) (384 ) Net cash used in investing activities (377 ) (11,054 ) (2,834 ) (12,101 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs 0 7,922 0 7,912 Repayments of Slack Convertible Notes, net of capped call proceeds 0 168 0 168 Proceeds from employee stock plans 181 375 455 600 Principal payments on financing obligations (44 ) (24 ) (116 ) (73 ) Repayments of debt (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 136 8,440 337 8,605 Effect of exchange rate changes (21 ) (17 ) (46 ) (14 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 72 (2,245 ) 1,467 104 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,859 8,544 5,464 6,195 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,931 $ 6,299 $ 6,931 $ 6,299

Salesforce, Inc. Additional Metrics (Unaudited) July 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 Full time equivalent headcount 78,634 77,810 73,541 69,530 65,595 59,895 Financial data (in millions): Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 13,533 $ 13,503 $ 10,537 $ 9,391 $ 9,650 $ 15,023 Strategic investments 5,124 4,936 4,784 4,004 4,105 3,944 Principal due on the Company’s outstanding debt obligations 10,684 10,685 10,686 10,698 11,551 2,689

Supplemental Revenue Analysis

Remaining Perform

Contacts

Mike Spencer



Salesforce



Investor Relations



415-536-6250



investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss



Salesforce



Public Relations



415-536-4966



pr@salesforce.com

Read full story here