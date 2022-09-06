Salem Media Updates Third Quarter Revenue Guidance

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced revisions to its third quarter 2022 revenue. Taking into account the postponement of the forthcoming book, 2000 Mules by Dinesh D’Souza, until the fourth quarter, lower than expected revenue on SalemNOW and the impact on advertising revenue due to the weakening economic environment, the company now expects third quarter 2022 total revenue to be between flat and an increase of 2% over third quarter 2021 total revenue of $66.0 million.

