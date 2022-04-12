Sajo Systems Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA and Enables IT Innovation

Partnership allows Korean IT and logistics company to evolve IT to a business-driven roadmap that helps create a competitive advantage

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rimini Street Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Sajo Systems, a division of Korean Sajo Group, has partnered with Rimini Street to provide a higher level of award-winning support and software maintenance services for its SAP S/4HANA system. Working in collaboration with Rimini Street, Sajo Systems will refocus its IT staff and investments on transformational projects and digital initiatives, providing the company with the tools needed to drive business innovation.





Award-winning Support that Helps Clients take the Smart Path

Sajo Systems is an affiliate of Sajo Group, a major fisheries company in Korea, that supports IT, logistics and assets. Sajo Systems uses its customized SAP system to support the distribution and logistics for the group, with various other business solutions integrated with this system. Citing a need to improve the quality of support services received while realizing cost efficiencies, the company investigated and, after an extensive search, selected Rimini Street to optimize its IT operations on SAP and continue to evolve and innovate within the existing system.

“Rimini Street provides customized support services based on careful analysis of Sajo Systems’ current business environment and requirements, including the need to reduce costs due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis and service problems related to existing vendors,” said Kim Sang-beom, director of the Information Division at Sajo Systems.

Sajo Systems expects faster resolution of its support cases with Rimini Street’s award-winning support and extraordinary, proven engineers, who achieve an average client satisfaction score of 4.9 out of 5.0.

As Rimini Street expands its global portfolio of solutions on its road to achieving $1B in annual revenue by 2026, it is enabling clients like Sajo Systems to chart a smart path forward by helping them optimize, evolve and transform their technology landscape and systems as they build and execute their business of tomorrow.

“I am delighted that Sajo Systems is leveraging Rimini Street as their partner to support them in creating their business-driven IT roadmap and strengthening the central driver for future digital competitiveness,” said Hyungwook Kevin Kim, group vice president and regional general manager of Korea at Rimini Street. “Rimini Street enables companies like Sajo Systems and thousands around the world to direct their talent, resources, and innovation efforts towards digital transformation initiatives by optimizing, evolving, and transforming systems that fuel competitive advantage and growth.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,400 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter, and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives, and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; the impact of our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmarks; the duration of and operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the continuance of the pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, including terrorism and geopolitical actions specific to an international region; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements, including under our credit facility; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and our ability to remediate any identified material weaknesses in our internal controls; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate reserves for tax events; competitive product and pricing activity; challenges of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS) offerings, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, including the contract renewal cycles for vendor supplied software support and managed services; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy and data protection regulations; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 2, 2022, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2022 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

Contacts

Vikki Hansen



Rimini Street, Inc.



+1 (708) 556-3185



vhansen@riministreet.com