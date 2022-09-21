SAIC to Provide $1.5M to Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

Commitment supports STEM education and workforce development

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today a $1.5 million commitment to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) towards the school’s mission of educating the cyber technology and engineering workforce of the future. ASCTE is one of Alabama’s leading magnet schools in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

“We are eager to invest in future SAIC leaders from Alabama,” said Greg Fortier, vice president of the Army Fires, Aviation and Missile Defense Operation at SAIC. “For more than 50 years, SAIC has been a staunch advocate and supporter of schools like the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. Our commitment ensures students have access to programs and tools that will position them to become skilled leaders in the field of science, technology, engineering and math.”

Located in Huntsville, ASCTE is the nation’s only high school specialized in integrating cyber technology and engineering into all of its academic disciplines. ASCTE is a public, residential magnet high school serving students throughout the state of Alabama. Tuition and housing are provided at no cost to students. The school also provides students with hands-on opportunities to connect with professionals in their field of interest.

“This donation and partnership, is an example of how industry, government and academia can work together to invest in our students- and Alabama is leading the way,” said Matt Massey, president of ASCTE. “The support and involvement from partners like SAIC, enable us to provide our students with an immersive academic experience that will help develop the specialized skills to ensure that they are successful in their careers.”

