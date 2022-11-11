SAIC Recognized for Commitment to Hiring Veterans

Company recognized by Forbes, Military.com and the Department of Labor for hiring and retaining veterans

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has received multiple acknowledgments for its commitment to military veterans, including being named on Forbes list of 2022 America’s Best Employers for Veterans. Additionally, SAIC ranked #7 on the Military.com list of Top 25 Veteran Employers and was recently recognized as a first-time recipient of the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the Department of Labor (DOL).

“One out of four of our employees are veterans, who selflessly answered the call to serve our nation,” said Nazzic Keene, Chief Executive Officer at SAIC. “We are honored to receive recognition from Forbes and the Department of Labor for our commitment to military veterans and their families. I am thankful for our veterans that continue their service to our nation, bringing their exceptional talent and experiences to support our customers.”

SAIC supports its more than 6,000 veteran employees through a combination of strong benefits designed to meet their needs and by supporting a network group for veteran employees.

“One of our highest priorities is to support the well-being of our veterans, both inside and outside of the workplace,” said Michelle O’Hara, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at SAIC. “We know well-being helps our employees bring their best to SAIC, and we help our veterans be at their best by investing in programs that support them and their families. We recently increased the amount of military leave available for those that continue to serve, providing our veteran employees peace of mind while answering the call of service.”

SAIC also recently received the National Veteran Small Business Coalition’s (NVSBC) Champions Award, in recognition of its partnership with veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. SAIC received the award due to exceeding goals established by NVSBC for subcontracting to veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

SAIC’s Military/Veterans Employee Resource Group provides a forum for supporting veteran employees through education, mentoring, recruitment and philanthropic outreach. The company also supports non-profit philanthropic partners that provide support to veterans such as Building Homes for Heroes. To learn more about SAIC’s support of veterans, visit our website.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers’ missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Contacts

Media:



Thais Hanson

703.676.8215 | publicrelations@saic.com