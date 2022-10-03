<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Safety Management Group To Exhibit At T&D World
Safety Management Group To Exhibit At T&D World

Leading Safety, Environmental and Quality Services Firm Will Exhibit Utility Safety Services, VERO Data Management SaaS

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#environmentalservicesSafety Management Group (SMG), an industry-leading safety, environmental and quality services firm, today announced that the company will exhibit the VERO Contractor Qualification and Data Management SaaS and utility safety program assessment, development and execution services in booth #3 at T&D World on Oct. 5-7, 2022.

“Utility workers face many safety risks on a daily basis due to weather conditions, equipment, the heights they work at, and other hazards. These vital men and women must be protected by an elite safety program that brings together the right people, processes and the passion for making sure every employee returns home,” said Stu Hanebuth, SMG’s Vice President of Utilities and VERO. “The SMG team is excited to join utility leaders at T&D World to collaborate on best practices for keeping utility workers safe.”

At the SMG booth, attendees can learn more about:

  • SMG’s scope of work – from utility safety program evaluation and consultation to execution and training.
  • Proprietary processes for utility program assessments and gap analysis, contractor safety management, training and development, and data management.
  • Options for delivery of services – from full-time on site ProSolutions to OnDemand as-needed resources.
  • VERO contractor prequalification and data management software.

With expertise in electric utility generation, transmission and distribution, SMG’s more than 240 certified and experienced SMG safety professionals implement and manage safety programs at client sites, train employees and help companies plan and implement safe and sustainable operations.

About Safety Management Group

Founded in 1991 with headquarters in Indianapolis, Safety Management Group is an industry-leading safety, environmental and quality services firm working across the U.S. to serve utilities, construction firms, health and pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers and other industries. The team of more than 240 safety and environmental professionals is dedicated to setting the industry standard through technology, creativity and innovation. More information on the company’s complete line of services and solutions is available at https://safetymanagementgroup.com/ Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Carrie Ward, PR for Safety Management Group, carrie@hellobrightspot.com, 832-407-5347

