Safety for Sunday’s Big Game: RAINN, Phoenix City Government, and Organizations Come Together to Create Public Safety Blueprint

RAINN, Match Group and Others Work to Reduce Risk of Sexual Assault

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RAINN released the following statement today announcing that Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, Hinge, Match, and others, created a Game Day Safe Dating Guide for visitors and residents to use for safety planning ahead of Sunday’s game. RAINN, Polaris, The National Domestic Violence Hotline, and the City of Phoenix partnered up to create the guide.

“We thank Match Group for its leadership in bringing this leading group of anti-violence organizations together for such an important public safety cause. We are honored to contribute to this important resource and hope that those coming to Phoenix to enjoy the festivities will find it helpful. We are also optimistic that this pilot can be used as a template for cities hosting large events throughout the United States,” said Traci Sharpe, Director of Training and Clinical Services, RAINN

“Our partnership with RAINN has been invaluable on this project. Sunday’s game is an exciting time to connect with new people, and we want to encourage everyone to safely connect with other fans by utilizing the safety guide and the features within the apps such as photo verification. Alongside our other anti-violence partners, we appreciate RAINN’s expertise and collaboration in helping develop these tips that can be used on game day and every day,” said Tasha Menaker, Director of Social Advocacy, Match Group.

Access the Guide here.

Here is a PDF of the guide.

See local Phoenix coverage of the program here.

About RAINN

RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online.rainn.org.

Contacts

Erinn Robinson



Director of Media Relations



erinnr@rainn.org