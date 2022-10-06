Saama Appoints Neelesh Sali to Head, Europe & APAC and Managing Director, India

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Saama today announced that Neelesh Sali has joined the company as Head, Europe & APAC and Managing Director, India.

In his new role, Neelesh will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Saama’s business in Europe and APAC and manage its operations in India.

“Neelesh is a proven leader with a track record of success in delivering growth and operational excellence,” said Vivek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Saama Technologies. “His appointment reflects our commitment to further strengthen our presence in Europe, APAC, and India and serve customers and patients, and we are confident that he will be a valuable asset in helping us achieve our long-term goals.”

Neelesh Sali brings 30 years of experience to his new role at Saama. Most recently, he served as Head of Global Delivery Centre, Science Group at Clarivate Analytics and Managing Director of DRG India.

Neelesh has significant experience in heading up and scaling large analytics operations. In his previous role as Head of Global Delivery Centre, Science Group at Clarivate Analytics, he was responsible for managing the company’s Global Delivery Centre. As Managing Director of DRG India, he contributed to delivering the company’s highest annual revenue growth in 2019.

Prior to that, he was Vice President and Service Line Leader at Genpact, and delivered strong revenue growth for the business in 2017 and 2018.

About Saama

Saama develops life science solutions that accelerate clinical and commercial development. Today, more than 50 biotech companies—including many of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies—use Saama’s award-winning Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) platform to accelerate more than 1,500 studies, including the clinical trial that led to the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine. LSAC’s rich applications facilitate unprecedented and authoritative oversight and automation of comprehensive clinical research data, enabling companies to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) more efficiently and bring treatments to patients sooner. Discover more at www.saama.com and follow @SaamaTechInc on Twitter.

