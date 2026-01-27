S-NET Communications Recognized with Dual Awards for UCaaS & CCaaS Excellence

TMC Honors S-NET with 2025 Future of Work Agent Experience & 2025 Unified Communications Excellence Awards

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AgentExperience--S-NET Communications, a fully managed, fully integrated technology solutions provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named their S-NET EmpowerUC™ and S-NET SentientCX™ as recipients of two prestigious awards, recognizing combined UCaaS and CCaaS excellence.

S-NET EmpowerUC™, S-NET's comprehensive UCaaS platform, received the 2025 Unified Communications Excellence Award, recognized for excellence and quality in delivering unified communications solutions. S-NET EmpowerUC™ is a flagship product for S-NET, serving as the foundation for their comprehensive communications, networking, and security infrastructure. S-NET's mission is to provide every customer with all the tools they need in a single platform, managed by a single vendor, and tailored to their needs.

Now in its 17th year, the Unified Communications Excellence Awards recognize organizations that have delivered exceptional unified communications solutions proven to improve collaboration, productivity, and business performance. Winners were selected based on real-world customer deployments and demonstrated excellence across UC hardware, software, cloud services, and integrated platforms.

“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with S-NET’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from S-NET.”

S-NET SentientCX™, S-NET's context-aware, AI-powered customer experience platform, received the 2025 Future of Work Agent Experience Award, recognized for improving customer service. S-NET SentientCX™ is part of S-NET’s CCaaS suite, providing comprehensive customer service features and cutting-edge AI tools including AI Agent chatbot, AI Assist context summaries, AI Copilot conversation support, and Sentiment Analysis.

Now in its third year, the Future of Work Agent Experience Achievement Awards honor companies that demonstrate a deep, measurable commitment to improving every aspect of the agent experience—recognizing that empowered, supported agents are essential to delivering exceptional customer experiences. The program celebrates excellence across technology innovation, workplace flexibility, training and development, culture, and work-life balance.

“It is my pleasure to recognize S-NET Communications with a 2025 Future of Work Agent Experience Award for its commitment to customer service by focusing on the agent experience,” continued Rich Tehrani. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, S-NET SentientCX™ has proven to be among the best solutions across the diverse range of FoW offerings,” added Tehrani.

“It’s an honor to receive these awards and recognition for our S-NET EmpowerUC™ and S-NET SentientCX™ products,” commented Alex Fayn, CEO of S-NET Communications. “S-NET is committed to providing fully managed, fully integrated technology solutions engineered for what matters most—helping our customers engage with the people and processes that keep business moving forward.”

The winners of the 2025 Unified Communications Excellence and 2025 Future of Work Agent Experience awards are featured on TMCnet.

About S-NET

S-NET Communications was founded in 2005 by industry veterans and has since grown into a leading provider of fully managed network infrastructure solutions that unify networking, security, and communications into one streamlined platform. At S-NET, we are dedicated to delivering fully managed, fully integrated business technology solutions, engineered for what matters most.

We pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service and personalized concierge-level support, which has resulted in an impressive client retention rate of 99.3%, 9+ year average customer lifecycle, and 90+ Net Promoter Score. As a company, we are accessible, accountable, and committed to ensuring our clients’ success.

