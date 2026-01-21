Ryan Ranked #1 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in Consulting, Finance, and Insurance List for 2026

PLANO,Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce it has been ranked the number one place to work on Glassdoor’s 18th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in Consulting, Finance, and Insurance for 2026.

“A recognition like this is particularly significant because it’s driven by our team members’ voices,” said Ginny B. Kissling, President Americas and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “We strive to create a workplace built on trust, respect, and flexibility that empowers our team members to design their path toward success.”

Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of team members who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.

"Even amid the uncertainty of 2025, these standout employers have shown resilience, sustaining high levels of employee satisfaction and trust as they navigate change, " said Owen Humphries, President at Glassdoor. "In today’s competitive job market, Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work award serves as a trusted guide for job seekers, spotlighting the companies where employees thrive while helping candidates connect with workplaces that reflect their values and career ambitions.”

Employees’ Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2026 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer’s rating is determined based on the quantity, quality, and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based team members between October 17, 2024 and October 16, 2025. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook).The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Plano, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries, and more at millions of employers and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is part of Indeed, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

Media Contact

Allie Bandemer

Senior Specialist, Public Relations and External Communications

Ryan

331.251.1050

allie.bandemer@ryan.com