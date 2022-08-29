Ryan Named One of the 2022 Best Places to Work in San Diego for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently selected as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in San Diego. This marks the fourth consecutive year Ryan has been named to this prestigious list.

Managed by Best Companies Group and the San Diego Business Journal, the Best Places to Work in San Diego list is based on a comprehensive employer questionnaire evaluating workplace policies, systems, and demographics. Additionally, a 78-question employee survey measures employee satisfaction, corporate culture and communications, leadership and planning, professional development opportunities, and overall engagement.

“It is an honor to receive this significant award once again, representing our continuous efforts to create a workplace that allows our team members to grow and advance both professionally and personally,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are proud of our San Diego team for their dedication, innovation, and excellent client service.”

Best Companies Group, an independent research firm that ranks companies using employee surveys, has been in the business of recognizing and awarding great employers for the past 17 years.

To learn more about this year’s list of Best Places to Work in San Diego, visit here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

Contacts

Stacey Underwood



Senior Manager, Content, Communications, and Public Relations



Ryan



972.934.0022



stacey.underwood@ryan.com