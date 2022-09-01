Ryan Named One of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Florida by Florida Trend

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Florida by Florida Trend, ranking fourth in the Best Large Company category. This marks the 10th time the Firm has made this list.

To participate, companies were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and be in operation at least one year. Those companies then underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“Advancing from fifteenth place last year to fourth place this year is evidence of Ryan’s commitment to constantly improving and enhancing our industry-leading workplace culture,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “I thank every Ryan team member in the Sunshine State who contributed to this award by creating the best workplace for our team members which, in turn, serves our clients well.”

The Best Companies to Work for in Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey, and analysis and determined the final rankings.

For the complete list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Florida, visit here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

