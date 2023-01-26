Runtime Security Holds Software Supply Chain Together, a Keynote with Sysdig’s Loris Degioanni

Sysdig supports community-driven CloudNativeSecurityCon, delivering five talks on the importance of incident response and security best practices

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNSCon–Sysdig Inc., the unified cloud and container security leader, today announced that Loris Degioanni, CTO and Founder of Sysdig, will deliver a CloudNativeSecurityCon keynote on the power of runtime security in the software supply chain. Formerly co-located with KubeCon, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) will host the first stand-alone CloudNativeSecurityCon as a developer-first cloud-native security conference Feb. 1-2 in Seattle, Washington.

As cyberattackers target the software supply chain more frequently and developer teams increasingly rely on open source software and third-party code, it’s alarmingly clear that teams cannot neglect the threats that arise in production. “Shift left” alone is not enough, as it is impossible to guard against every unknown threat. By focusing on real-time threat detection throughout the software development lifecycle, security teams can strengthen and protect their application environment.

To address the problem of threat detection at runtime, Degioanni and his team created Falco, the leading open source runtime security tool. Falco was contributed to the CNCF in 2018, and is widely deployed in Kubernetes clusters, from startups to tech giants. Building on that innovative technology has led to Sysdig’s strength in threat detection and runtime security.

Degioanni will be signing and giving away copies of his book, “Practical Cloud Native Security with Falco” at the Sysdig booth. His keynote, “Cloud Security’s Hidden Force: Threat Detection,” will detail why DevOps and security teams need visibility into threats that arise in runtime, and a path for responding.

