RunSafe Security Appoints Bob Lyle as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RunSafe Security, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in identifying risk and protecting code deployed across embedded and critical systems, today announced the appointment of Bob Lyle as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Lyle brings more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity, software, and high-technology markets and will lead RunSafe’s global revenue growth as the company scales adoption of its embedded software security platform, including patented runtime protection and build-time SBOM generation.

In his role, Lyle will oversee RunSafe’s sales execution, go-to-market strategy, customer expansion, and strategic partnerships, supporting continued growth across enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure markets. His appointment comes as RunSafe experiences growing demand from government, enterprise, and critical infrastructure customers facing software supply chain risks.

“I’m excited to join RunSafe at a time when protecting software at runtime is becoming mission-critical,” said Bob Lyle. “RunSafe addresses a foundational cybersecurity challenge for embedded systems, and I look forward to helping expand adoption across industries where reliability and security are paramount.”

Lyle joins RunSafe from Medcrypt, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, he served as CRO of MergeBase, which was acquired by Finite State, and Cybeats, where he helped grow the company from its first customers to an initial public offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CYBT). Earlier in his career, Lyle co-founded and served as CEO of Valona Labs, a mobile device security startup acquired by HMD Global in 2020.

In addition to his startup leadership, Lyle has held executive roles at Qualcomm, Samsung, Motorola, and Absolute, spanning both venture-backed and public technology companies. Lyle also serves as Chair of the GSMA’s Device Security Group (DSG), and has acted as Deputy Chair or Chair continuously since 2019.

“Bob brings deep expertise in revenue leadership and cybersecurity markets,” said Joseph M. Saunders, Founder and CEO of RunSafe. “His experience scaling revenue at both startups and global technology companies by focusing on customer needs and requirements makes him a strong addition to our leadership team as we continue to grow our customer base.”

About RunSafe Security

RunSafe Security protects embedded software across critical infrastructure, delivering automated vulnerability identification and software hardening from build-time to runtime to defend the software supply chain and critical systems without compromising performance or requiring code rewrites.

The RunSafe Security Platform includes the authoritative build-time SBOM generator for embedded systems and C/C++ projects, automated vulnerability identification and risk quantification, license compliance, and patented memory relocation techniques to prevent exploitation even when a patch is not available.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with an office in Huntsville, Alabama, RunSafe Security’s customers span the aerospace and defense, energy, operational technology, industrial automation, transportation and automotive, medical device, and high-tech manufacturing verticals.

For more information, visit https://runsafesecurity.com/.

