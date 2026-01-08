Rune Labs Taps Tempus Exec as New CEO to Expand AI-Enabled Neurology Care

As a founding growth leader who shaped Tempus’ early momentum, Amy Gordon Franzen will help Rune Labs scale the first and largest AI neurology platform to all neurology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rune Labs, the leader in precision medicine for neurology, today announced Amy Gordon Franzen as its new Chief Executive Officer. Amy will lead the company’s next stage of growth, leveraging its success in Parkinson’s Disease, where it has established StrivePD as the industry’s preeminent AI platform and patient app. The company is actively expanding this platform to address additional neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Co-founder Brian Pepin will become President, Biopharma and Platform, where he will lead Rune Labs’ expanding biopharma partnerships and research portfolio.

Franzen joins Rune from Tempus, where she played a foundational role in shaping the company’s trajectory from its formative stages into a leading precision-medicine platform used widely across healthcare. As Senior Vice President and General Manager at Tempus, she built and scaled a high-growth clinical trial organization by expanding its data assets and forging new provider and biopharma partnerships that accelerated enrollment across interventional and observational oncology trials. Before joining Tempus, she held leadership roles at Groupon, Nike, and McKinsey & Company, driving growth initiatives and operational improvements across each organization.

“As Rune Labs grows, the work ahead increasingly depends on commercial expansion and deeper alignment with clinicians, payers, and pharma leaders,” said Pepin. “Amy has spent her career building exactly those kinds of partnerships. Bringing Amy on board strengthens the company in ways that will help us reach more patients and providers, while allowing me to continue expanding the biopharma programs that have become a core part of our business.”

Since its launch in 2022, the company’s StrivePD patient engagement platform has evolved into a software ecosystem that supports remote care, AI-enabled symptom tracking and patient reports, and real-world evidence generation for people with Parkinson’s. As the company expands beyond Parkinson’s, it is extending its continuous data and AI infrastructure across the broader aging population - empowering patients with ongoing insight into their condition while working with payers, health systems, and life sciences partners to generate real-world evidence, strengthen trial design and recruitment, and support scalable reimbursement pathways for digitally enabled neurological care.

Franzen’s appointment follows the recent addition of Adam Pellegrini to the Board of Directors, whose background in AI-driven care and reimbursement strategy adds valuable perspective to the team. The appointment of these two seasoned healthcare leaders reflects Rune Labs’ robust foundation and long-term potential to advance the next generation of precision neurology.

“StrivePD has already transformed how people with Parkinson’s understand and manage their disease,” said Franzen. “Our next chapter is about scale – extending the commercial and clinical infrastructure needed to deliver AI-enabled care across all neurology and more deeply integrating with trial sponsors, payers, and health systems.”

