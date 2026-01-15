Rubrik Introduces CXO Visionaries

The exclusive community brings together fortune 500 and enterprise 2000 CIOs, CISOs, and CTOs to secure and accelerate the world's AI transformation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations company, today introduces Rubrik CXO Visionaries, a community designed for C-level IT and security leaders at the forefront of cyber resilience. As security and AI-operational challenges intensify across enterprises, CXO Visionaries provides global executives with unparalleled peer insights, strategic influence, and unique opportunities to amplify their brand within a trusted network.

According to Rubrik Zero Labs, 90% of IT and security leaders report that their organization experienced a cyberattack in the last year. Of those surveyed, 18% experienced a cyberattack more than 25 times, and 58% believe Agentic AI will drive half or more attacks in the coming year. Now more than ever, organizations urgently need a control layer within their cyber strategies. CXO Visionaries will equip leaders with the network, insights, and platform to turn these challenges into opportunities.

“Today’s CXOs are operating at the intersection of security, privacy, compliance, and innovation — where decisions directly shape competitive advantage and trust,” said Kavitha Mariappan, Chief Transformation Officer at Rubrik. “Yet confidence in resilience is declining. Rubrik Zero Labs found that in 2025, only 28% of organizations believe they can fully recover from a cyber incident in 12 hours or less, down from 43% in 2024. We are at a critical juncture that demands we move beyond remediation toward anticipatory innovation. By bringing leaders across cybersecurity and AI together, we’re enabling practical insight and clearer decision-making for what comes next.”

Elite Leaders, Trusted Network

CXO Visionaries connects industry-leading security and IT leaders, including:

Adam Page, CSO, Zurich North America

Andrew Albrecht, CISO, Domino’s

Chuck Markarian, CISO, PACCAR

Kang Yew Jin, CTO, PLUS Malaysia

Mary Rose Martinez, CISO, Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Ravi Ramaraj, CTO, Wastequip

Steven Ramirez, CISO & CTO, Renown Health

“Cyber resilience is no longer just an IT responsibility — it’s a business requirement,” said Adam Page, Chief Security Officer at Zurich North America. “As the threat landscape grows more complex, the hardest part isn’t awareness — it’s knowing which decisions actually matter. Being part of the CXO Visionaries community gives me access to peers who are facing the same realities, sharing what’s working, and pressure-testing strategies in real time. That perspective is invaluable as we work to lead with confidence and resilience.”

To learn more about the CXO Visionaries and their transformation journeys, visit https://www.rubrik.com/cxo/visionaries.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes. For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Meghan Fintland

Head of Global PR

925.785.9192

press@rubrik.com