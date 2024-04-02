Rubrik Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubrik, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Rubrik intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RBRK.”





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Securities will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acting as representative of the underwriters. Guggenheim Securities, Mizuho, Truist Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Deutsche Bank Securities will act as additional book-running managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cantor, CIBC Capital Markets, Capital One Securities, Wedbush Securities, and SMBC Nikko will act as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

