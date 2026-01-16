Rubrik Announces Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign

Global enterprises and governments gain jurisdictional control and advanced data protection without compromising data sovereignty

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, announced today Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign. This critical offering allows global organizations complete data control, a non-negotiable for national security and operational continuity.

The Global Inflection Point and Rubrik’s Commitment to Sovereignty

Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign gives customers the ability to maintain control over where data resides and who has access to it as regulations change.

"Our customers have been clear about what they need," said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. "They want certainty that no foreign entity, whether government or vendor, can access or control their data. For those managing sensitive data, sovereignty isn't optional - it's fundamental. Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to helping leaders secure their posture against foreign and domestic adversaries."

Delivers on Sovereignty Commitment

Today’s announcement marks immediate progress on the company’s roadmap and dedication to data sovereignty. Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign capabilities include:

Complete Data Sovereignty: All components - data, metadata, control plane, and management - operate within customer-designated data boundaries to ensure components remain under chosen jurisdiction.

Immutable Protection for Critical Data: Advanced capabilities protect and recover workloads across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments. Immutability prevents encryption, deletion, or alteration even when adversaries gain elevated access.

Sovereign-Compatible Threat Detection: Sophisticated analytics, turbo threat hunting, and automated anomaly identification operating entirely within customer environments, delivers advanced protection without compromising data sovereignty.

Multiple Deployment Options: Deployment options span across sovereign cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure.

Early access is available for select customers with broader availability coming soon. Organizations interested in Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign capabilities can learn more here.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is the Security and AI Operations Company. The company's data security platform secures and recovers data from cyber threats and operational disruptions. Rubrik has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for two consecutive years and is trusted by over 6,600+ customers across the globe, including world-renowned enterprises and government organizations. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Meghan Fintland

Head of Global PR

925.785.9192

press@rubrik.com