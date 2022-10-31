<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Room Zero Launches Innovative AUM & Flow System
Business Wire

Room Zero Launches Innovative AUM & Flow System

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Room Zero, an exciting new provider of specialist software to the asset management industry, is supporting GAM Investments in meeting all its needs for Assets Under Management (AUM) & Flow information from across the entire firm with a single, golden source dataset.

Room Zero’s cloud-based software stems from the need to join up the datasets springing from the worlds of Finance and Distribution (Sales & Marketing). AUM & Flow information is located in these two distinct departments within most firms and while there is common overlap between the datasets, there is usually no effective join.

Richard Warrington, co-founder at Room Zero Solutions: “Distribution teams within the industry are suffering from a lack of visibility across their client assets. It makes it very hard for asset managers to know who their underlying clients are – or who is investing in which products. Asset managers that operate in heavily intermediated markets suffer the most from this situation.”

Room Zero AUM is an off-the-shelf solution to this industry-wide problem, so that within any asset management firm both Finance and Distribution can utilize one single set of results, thereby removing the need to manage this data in silos across the business.

GAM Investments is an active, independent global asset manager headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Manhattan. Its five year-contract with Room Zero stemmed from a competitive Proof of Concept selection process. The initial phase of the implementation is already live and meeting the needs of AUM & Flow data consumers globally – within Finance, Distribution, and other touchpoints across the organization.

Jill Barber, Global Head of Institutional Solutions at GAM and a co-sponsor of the project said: “Deploying Room Zero AUM has given our distribution teams greater visibility across all client assets through the highly customizable dashboards. The system also provides our finance team with the robust data needed for our financial reporting and delivers a more efficient process for generating our AUM & Flow output. An added benefit is that Room Zero AUM has enabled us to simplify our IT architecture, enabling us to decommission legacy inhouse systems.”

– ENDS –

Contacts

Fabienne Pasquion

Portfolio Marketing Communications

fabienne@portfoliomc.com

Articoli correlati

AppOmni Welcomes Eden Data as New Technology Partner for SaaS Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
The partnership will enable more startups and SMBs to secure their SaaS environments SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppOmni, the leader in SaaS...
Continua a leggere

EA and Marvel Entertainment Announce a Multi-Title Collaboration to Make Action Adventure Games

Business Wire Business Wire -
First Title In-Development is an Iron Man Game out of Motive Studios REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today...
Continua a leggere

Clario Selects TransPerfect Technology to Reduce Translation Turnaround Times by 30%

Business Wire Business Wire -
GlobalLink Applanga Solution Reduces eCOA Study Start-up Times and Increases Global Patient Access to Clinical Trials NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AppOmni Welcomes Eden Data as New Technology Partner for SaaS Security

Business Wire