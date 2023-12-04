Home Business Wire ROH Integrates with Oracle OPERA Cloud Seamlessly Connecting Essential Data Flows Across...
ROH Integrates with Oracle OPERA Cloud Seamlessly Connecting Essential Data Flows Across Sales and Finance Teams

Additional integrations to come with front end and back office hospitality solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ROH, a vertical SaaS solution serving the hospitality industry, today announced its integration with Oracle OPERA Cloud. ROH and Oracle OPERA Cloud’s integration enables property finance and sales teams to eliminate paper payment authorization forms and the manual entry of payments into OPERA. ROH, which is PCI compliant, now automates the payment process for sales and catering groups through this integration thereby minimizing PCI scope. ROH validates payments in real time at the moment of cardholder data capture.


“Properties using ROH are established industry leaders with existing solutions deeply embedded into their organizations and workflows. As we’ve added functionality to the ROH platform since the start of the year, one of the key benefits is connectivity between the actions and outcomes of sales and finance teams. ROH enables front end systems to truly speak to back office solutions and today’s integration with Oracle OPERA Cloud is evidence of how seriously we take that role,” said Jess Levin Conroy, Founder and CEO, ROH. “To date, users have been working in silos only able to share static insights. Yet users today expect more real-time visibility into performance, the ability to rapidly connect a sale to an outstanding invoice, and better communication cross-departmentally resulting in time-savings, increased efficiency, and a best in class guest experience.”

To learn more about how ROH can help your property unlock performance and insights, please email: sales@roh.co

About ROH

ROH powers all revenue outside of the front desk – from events to group sales. With ROH, properties are able to do more with less while increasing revenue. Developed by industry leaders, ROH has over a decade of trust with best-in-class businesses including Highgate, Westin, Loews, Marriott, Crescent, Auberge, Brookfield and Noble House. To learn more about ROH please visit: https://roh.co/

