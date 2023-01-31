<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Rocky Mountain University’s OTD Program Receives Provisional Candidacy Status
Business Wire

Rocky Mountain University’s OTD Program Receives Provisional Candidacy Status

di Business Wire

RMU Can Begin Enrolling Students for its Entry-Level Doctor of Occupational Therapy Class in Fall 2023

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcareRocky Mountain University of Health Professions (RMU) has received provisional candidacy status from the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) to start an entry-level Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) program in fall 2023.


RMU’s OTD program will use a limited-residency learning model, so students will not have to relocate to Provo, Utah, to be in the program. Instead, they will do most of their coursework online and travel to campus each semester for hands-on learning, assessing clinical skills, and connecting with their peers and faculty.

The OTD program director, Bryan M. Gee, PhD, OTD, OTR/L, BCP, CLA, explained that RMU’s OTD program would be one of only a few in the nation that offers the limited-residency model. This learning model benefits students in a variety of ways.

“This limited-residency model allows for diverse students from all over the country to study to become occupational therapists. The curricular structure benefits any student who may not be able to leave their home every day to attend class.”

RMU’s Unique Model for Educating Occupational Therapists

  • Core and adjunct faculty are hired from all over the country, which allows for recruiting higher-quality and more diverse faculty.
  • The program will hire lab instructors from the local community during semester onsite visits, allowing local clinicians to contribute their expertise and experience to students in the program.
  • 10 classes from the OTD program crossover with RMU’s post-professional OTD program, so students can learn alongside and from practicing occupational therapists.
  • Students travel to the Provo campus for three seven-day onsite visits each semester for the first four semesters of the program. The rest of the 105-credit-hour program will consist of online learning and fieldwork rotations and a doctoral capstone experience.

Receiving provisional candidacy status from ACOTE allows the OTD program to start marketing and enrolling students for the fall 2023 cohort. Following the program’s start, an ACOTE self-study report and site visit will determine a full accreditation announcement by December 2025. The program’s first class of students will graduate in August 2026.

About Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions

Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions (RMU) is an exclusive graduate healthcare education institution accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Founded in 1998 and located in Provo, Utah, RMU offers high-quality and evidence-based master’s and doctoral degree programs in various healthcare specialties with a diverse student body and faculty. Learn more at rm.edu.

Contacts

Tyler Anderson

tyler.anderson@rm.edu

Articoli correlati

Ncontracts Announces Launch of Risk Performance Management (RPM)

Business Wire Business Wire -
Latest suite combines RegTech leader’s most powerful risk and compliance management solutions BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated...
Continua a leggere

Customers Love Vyond: 35 New Awards from G2

Business Wire Business Wire -
Video Creation Software Company Earns a Record Number of Awards from B2B Software Reviewers – Including Enterprise ‘Leader’ and...
Continua a leggere

CoreStack Expands Leadership with Appointment of Raj Raghavan as Chief Human Resources Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Former Amazon and IndiGo HR Executive to Lead and Inspire CoreStack’s Global Talent BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloudgovernance--CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ncontracts Announces Launch of Risk Performance Management (RPM)

Business Wire