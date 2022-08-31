Rocky Mountain Credit Union Successfully Launches Mahalo’s Digital Banking Platform

Credit union experiences successful conversion and effectively implements unified banking technology

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creditunions—Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, has completed its digital banking implementation with Helena, Mont.-based Rocky Mountain Credit Union (RMCU) to provide an improved and seamless digital banking experience for the credit union’s members.

RMCU, who leveraged digital banking services with another provider for a number of years, saw the need to select a new provider to provide its members with an easy-to-use banking platform that fosters a unified omni-experience regardless of the channel and that seamlessly integrated with the credit unions’ core. As a result, RMCU selected Mahalo, who offered these services and the support needed to not only serve the needs of the credit union, but also demonstrate a robust understanding of the credit union industry and challenges the credit union itself faces.

“Mahalo has proven to be an excellent digital banking partner,” said Erin Johnston, Vice President of Project Change, Rocky Mountain Credit Union. “In the past, we have worked with vendors who have over committed to providing services for us and our members, and then under-performed in the delivery. It is refreshing to work with a team that is credit-union first and was able to meet each of our expectations, on time and without issue. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Mahalo.”

Designed by credit union industry natives, Mahalo’s solutions-oriented platform leverages superior core-based design and top-tier functionality to provide outstanding mobile and online banking experiences. Having been employees of credit unions, the Mahalo team naturally empathizes with the common challenges faced by credit unions and their members and understands the importance of collaboration between the two organizations to ensure all member needs are being met.

Rocky Mountain continues to be a great partner for us,” said Denny Howell, Chief Operating Officer, Mahalo “We’ve worked hard to support the RMCU team in implementing a positive conversion experience that keep challenges to a minimum, while being sure we did not cause unintended disruptions for the members. Rocky Mountain is a perfect example of what a credit union should expect when they sign with Mahalo Banking. Seamless conversions, happy members and all commitments being met.

The digital banking platform allows credit unions to become the voice of their digital branch and effectively connect with members through use of intelligent and intuitive features. With deep integrations into credit union cores and streamlined third-party integrations, Mahalo enables its customers to provide their members with a leading experience that is consistent throughout varying platforms.

About Rocky Mountain Credit Union

Rocky Mountain Credit Union (RMCU, $360 Million in assets) is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative owned by its members. Today, RMCU employs 90 professionals in its five branches throughout southwestern Montana. RMCU’s goal is to be the premier financial institution in southwestern Montana. RMCU serves more than 25,000 members who live, work, or worship in Lewis & Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson, Gallatin, Park, Silver Bow, Powell, Deer Lodge, Madison and Cascade counties.

For more information on RMCU, visit www.rmcu.net.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo banking is feature-rich and price competitive to help all credit unions achieve a technology advantage in the marketplace.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.

