Home Business Wire Rockwell Automation to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Business Wire

Rockwell Automation to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

di Business Wire

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is scheduled to report its second quarter fiscal 2022 results on Tuesday, May 3, before the market opens. The release will be posted on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

A conference call to discuss the quarterly results will be held at 7:30 a.m. CDT on May 3. This call will be audio webcast and accessible on the Rockwell Automation website. Presentation materials will also be available on the website prior to the call.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing the following numbers: +1 (888) 330-2022 in the U.S. and Canada; +1 (646) 960-0690 for other countries. Use the following passcode: 5499533. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Both the presentation materials and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Rockwell Automation website through June 3.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Contacts

Jessica Kourakos

Head of Investor Relations

+1 414-382-8510

JKourak@rockwellautomation.com

Marci Pelzer

Director, External Communications

+1 414-553-4661

MPelzer@rockwellautomation.com

Articoli correlati

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its...
Continua a leggere

Coinbase Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Remote-First-Company/SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its first quarter 2022 shareholder...
Continua a leggere

Ligand to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 4

Business Wire Business Wire -
EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#earnings--Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) will report first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Desktop Metal presenta il nuovissimo S-Max® Flex, un sistema di produzione additiva robotica...

Business Wire