Rockwell Automation to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, will present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Miami, Florida.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. EST and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Contacts

Aijana Zellner

Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy

+1 414-382-8510

azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Ed Moreland

Head of Government Affairs and External Communications

+1 571-296-0391

edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com

