Rockwell Automation Names Robin Saitz Chief Marketing Officer

In her new role, Saitz has global responsibility to lead marketing of Rockwell’s full portfolio. With a focus on driving demand and building the brand globally, she oversees industry strategy, marketing communications, analyst relations, demand generation, and commercial marketing.

Saitz joined Rockwell as part of the company’s acquisition of Plex Systems, completed in September 2021. Most recently, Robin led marketing for software as a service in Rockwell’s Software & Control business segment as the Plex & Fiix Chief Marketing Officer. Fiix was acquired by Rockwell in January 2021. The SaaS and Rockwell marketing teams will come together under Saitz’s leadership.

“ Robin is an engineer turned marketer with a deep expertise in marketing across multiple industries,” Genereux said. “ With her outside-in thinking and customer focus, she will build on the strong foundation we have to further elevate our go-to-market approach and make Rockwell the first choice in industrial automation and information solutions.”

“ Rockwell is at the center of so many important industry initiatives including digital transformation, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Our solutions are critical to delivering successful business outcomes for our customers,” Saitz said. “ This is why I am honored and excited to lead marketing for such a well-respected company.”

Prior to joining Plex, Saitz held CMO roles at Avecto, a cybersecurity solutions provider (acquired by BeyondTrust), and Brainshark, a sales enablement software company. Robin spent more than 20 years at PTC, including her role as senior vice president of Global Marketing and Operations. She started her career as an engineer in packaging design.

Saitz earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., and a master’s degree in engineering management from Northeastern University in Boston.

