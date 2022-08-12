Rocket Software Honored as a Great Place to Work® in 13 Countries

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world’s largest companies, today announced it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in 13 countries including the U.S., India and Lithuania. The prestigious award is based entirely on input from current employees about their experience working at Rocket Software.

Eighty five percent of Rocket Software employees said it is a great place to work – 28 points higher than the average U.S. company. Rocket Software is dedicated to its core values of empathy, humanity, trust and love – ensuring each employee feels valued and cared for. The company is also deeply committed to inclusion, diversity and equity through its RIDE program. RIDE, which stands for Rocket Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, is a diverse internal working group of passionate employees dedicated to embedding inclusiveness into every corner of Rocket Software. The program aims to advance conversations about diversity and support employees of all backgrounds in their career and personal goals.

“It is an honor to be certified as a Great Place to Work, and it’s especially meaningful that this recognition is based entirely on employee feedback,” said Tracey Leahy, senior vice president and Chief People Officer at Rocket Software. “We have always focused on creating a strong company culture at Rocket Software that allows people to bring their best selves to work. This in turn promotes greater productivity and collaboration and allows us to attract the best talent to solve our customers’ complex IT challenges.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Rocket Software is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

